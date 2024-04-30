McInnes a 'massive part' of Watson's breakthrough season

David Watson says Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has played a "massive part" in a breakthrough season that has resulted in him being nominated for PFA young player of the year.

The 19-year-old has been a key cog in McInnes' midfield this term, playing 41 times and scoring five goals.

Kilmarnock, currently nine points clear in fourth, have all but secured a European place in a campaign Watson feels has surpassed his personal expectations.

"It's been good to feature as many times as I have," the midfielder said. "I didn't go into the season with too much expectation, from then I think I've kicked on.

"A lot of it comes from the players around me and the gaffer, that gives me confidence. They trust me so much and have every faith in me.

"[McInnes] been a massive part to my game. He's worked closely with me, especially with adding goals because he put that demand on me.

"I had a target to get five and I've got that. I'm trying to better that now."