The Masters 2024 LIVE: Latest news, odds and tee times as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods prepare for Augusta

Rory McIlroy will try to dethrone Jon Rahm at Augusta (Getty Images)

The first men’s golf major of the year is nearly upon us as the best players in the world descend on Augusta National for The Masters.

Twelve months after pulling on the famous green jacket for the first time following an emotional victory dedicated to his hero Seve Ballesteros, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but, for now, all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels such as the always-dangerous Brooks Koepka take on those who have remained on Tour. They include the likes of 2022 winner and this year’s dominant player Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy in pursuit of a career grand slam and the Augusta-suited Jordan Spieth.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is set to play and says he’s targeting “one more green jacket” to take him to 16 major titles despite the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta.

Follow all the build-up ahead of Thursday’s start with our live blog below and get the latest Masters odds and tips here:

The Masters 2024 - live updates

The Masters begins at Augusta National tomorrow as the best men’s golfers in the world compete for the first major of the year

Jon Rahm returns as defending champion but has since made a controversial switch to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy is targeting a career grand slam by finally pulling on the green jacket

Tiger Woods believes he can achieve ‘one more’ Masters win despite playing in pain

Masters contenders: Scottie Scheffler

11:10 , Luke Baker

The 2022 champion has been in brilliant form in 2024, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five shots and seven days later becoming the first player to win back-to-back Players Championship titles at Sawgrass.

Switching putters on the advice of Rory McIlroy has proved vital, although missed short putts did cost him a third straight win in the Houston Open. Rightly rated favourite for a second green jacket at the kind of odds previously only offered for peak-era Tiger Woods.

(AP)

Why does TV coverage of The Masters start so late?

10:25 , Luke Baker

Golf fans hoping to tune in to The Masters will again have to wait for full television coverage to begin as organisers stick with their traditional broadcasting model.

Established in 1934, the first men’s major of the year is held at Augusta in Georgia, with about 90 of the world’s best golfers battling to pull on the famous green jacket.

Sky Sports continues to be the exclusive live broadcast partner of the event in the United Kingdom, but while the first golfers will tee off at about 1pm BST in rounds one and two, it is not until 7.30pm that viewers will be able to watch every group live.

Masters TV channel: How to watch golf major at Augusta

10:06 , Luke Baker

Here’s how to watch and everything you need to know:

The Masters 2024

09:59 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of The 2024 Masters from Augusta.

The first men’s golf major of the year gets underway tomorrow and we’re here to bring you all the latest build-up to what promises to be a fascinating tournament.

As ever, there are so many storylines competing for attention at the event, so stick with us and we’ll bring you everything that matters.