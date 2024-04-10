Masters TV channel: How to watch golf major at Augusta

The Masters kicks off golf’s major season (Getty Images)

The best golfers in the world descend on Augusta for The Masters, the first men’s major of the year.

12 months on from pulling on the famous green jacket, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but for now all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels take on those who have remained on Tour.

They include 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler, the dominant player in men’s golf this year and the favourite for victory.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Masters odds and tips here.

When is The Masters?

The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club from Thursday 11 April to Sunday 14 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Golf throughout the weekend. The live schedule is as follows (all times BST):

Round One, Thursday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Two, Friday 12 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Three, Saturday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm

Round Four, Sunday 14 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 6.30pm

Who is playing?

Participation at The Masters is by invitation only, with 89 of the 106 invitees scheduled to play. All past winners are invited, including Tiger Woods, who is currently due to compete.

Among the 89 players are 13 LIV Golf competitors, with defending champion Rahm, five-time major winner Brooks Kopeka and Joaquin Niemann, who has accepted a special invite, among those hoping to contend.

Odds

Scottie Scheffler 4/1

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Xander Schauffele 16/1

Brooks Koepka 18/1

Hideki Matsuyama 20/1

Jordan Spieth 22/1

Ludvig Aberg 22/1

Wyndham Clark 28/1

Joaquin Niemann 28/1

All others 33/1 or higher