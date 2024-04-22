Mary Free Bed to host inclusive 5K race in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and the city of Kentwood are coming together to host a 5K race where everyone and anyone is invited.

On April 27, the two will be hosting the Limb Loss Awareness 5K at Veterans Memorial Park starting at 9 a.m. The goal of the race is to increase awareness of various limb losses and differences, raise funds for Kentwood’s adaptive recreation program and allow those who use prosthetics or adaptive gear to show off their skills.

“This race has quickly become one of our most popular events, bringing in participants from around the state,” Shelby Henshaw, Kentwood’s recreation program coordinator, said in a statement. “We’re honored to have Mary Free Bed as our title sponsor for the event as we focus on community, recreation and inclusion for people of all abilities.”

Racers must register online to compete. You will get a T-shirt, finisher medal and a swag bag as part of your participation. Prizes will also be awarded to the top finishes in each age group.

On top of the race, there will be photo opportunities for those in attendance and also educational activities where people can learn more about limb loss and limb differences.

“Our team at Mary Free Bed is dedicated to helping individuals with limb loss and limb differences achieve their full potential,” Scott Riddle, vice president of orthotics, prosthetics and bionics at Mary Free Bed, said in a statement. “We are excited to support the Limb Loss Awareness 5K alongside the City of Kentwood. This event is a powerful platform to raise awareness and celebrate the freedom and possibilities of individuals living with limb loss or a limb difference.”

You can sign up or find more information on the 5K by clicking here.

