Marcus Domask enters NBA Draft after exhausting “all my possible eligibility”

WCIA — Marcus Domask is entering his name in the NBA Draft, the Illinois guard announced on Thursday afternoon. Domask had applied for an NCAA waiver to gain another year of eligibility but it appears that has been denied.

“At this time, I have exhausted all my possible eligibility in college and will be entering my name in and preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft,” Domask wrote on social media.

Domask was named All-Big Ten first team and the AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year after starting all 38 games for the Illini, second on the team in scoring averaging 15.9 points per game. The Southern Illinois University Carbondale transfer also led the team in assists with 3.9 per game, he was fourth in rebounding at 5.0.

“This past year was one of my most memorable years of my life and I want to thank all of you for making it so special,” Domask wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for being so welcoming to my family and I, making us feel at home since day one. To my teammates and coaches, thank you for bringing out the best in me and taking me with you on this incredible journey. I came here to play for championships and improve my game-proudly, I can say both were a success.”

