March Madness schedule today: TV channels, scores for Thursday's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games

The first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is over — now, how about another round (or two)?

The first and second rounds of March Madness, as predictably maddening as they were, have nonetheless whittled the initial 68-team field down to 16. Despite some massive upsets over the course of the opening weekend such as Yale over Auburn and Oakland over Kentucky, each of the four 1 and 2 seeds from each region advanced to the Sweet 16. Indeed, only two of the 16 remaining teams are seeded lower than fifth: 6 seed Clemson and 11 seed NC State.

Speaking of the Tigers, they'll tip off the second weekend of play with a matchup vs. 2 seed Arizona, followed shortly after by 1 seed, defending national champion UConn against 5 seed San Diego State: a rematch of last year's national championship game.

Following the conclusion of those games, 1 seed North Carolina — led by double-double machine Armando Bacot Jr. — should be the toughest challenge yet for 4 seed Alabama and its nation-leading offense. The last game of the night will be a battle of Midwestern teams as 2 seed Iowa State takes on 3 seed Illinois to round out Thursday's schedule of Sweet 16 games.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's games, including schedules, time, TV channels, scores and more:

March Madness schedule today

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Sling TV)

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. (approx.) | CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. (approx.) | TBS/truTV (Sling TV)

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS | TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The remainder of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, beginning with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, will be broadcast on one of CBS or TBS. The two networks will split broadcasts for the aforementioned rounds before TBS takes over airing the Final Four and NCAA Tournament national championship game.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for Thursday's Sweet 16 games

This section will be updated throughout the day.

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois

