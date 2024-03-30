NCAA tournament scores, results: NC State, Duke provide first Sweet 16 stunners

The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day did not disappoint as top-seeded North Carolina and No. 2 Arizona both fell. The second day didn't lack for action either.

No. 3 Oregon State and No. 3 NC State provided the upsets on the women's side while No. 11 NC State kept its magical run going with a domination of No. 2 Marquette on the men's side. The Wolfpack will meet fellow ACC conference mate Duke after the Blue Devils knocked out top-seeded Houston on Friday night.

Here are the full results after another wild day of college basketball action:

Sweet 16 Friday scores:

No. 3 Oregon State 70, No. 2 Notre Dame 65

No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 4 Indiana 75

No. 3 NC State 77, No. 2 Stanford 67

No. 1 Texas 69, No. 4 Gonzaga 47

Men's games:

No. 11 NC State 67, No. 2 Marquette 58

No. 1 Purdue 80, No. 5 Gonzaga 68

No. 4 Duke 54, No. 1 Houston 51

No. 2 Tennessee 85, No. 3 Creighton 72