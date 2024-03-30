Live
NCAA tournament scores, results: NC State, Duke provide first Sweet 16 stunners
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day did not disappoint as top-seeded North Carolina and No. 2 Arizona both fell. The second day didn't lack for action either.
No. 3 Oregon State and No. 3 NC State provided the upsets on the women's side while No. 11 NC State kept its magical run going with a domination of No. 2 Marquette on the men's side. The Wolfpack will meet fellow ACC conference mate Duke after the Blue Devils knocked out top-seeded Houston on Friday night.
Here are the full results after another wild day of college basketball action:
Sweet 16 Friday scores:
No. 3 Oregon State 70, No. 2 Notre Dame 65
No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 4 Indiana 75
No. 3 NC State 77, No. 2 Stanford 67
No. 1 Texas 69, No. 4 Gonzaga 47
Men's games:
No. 11 NC State 67, No. 2 Marquette 58
No. 1 Purdue 80, No. 5 Gonzaga 68
No. 4 Duke 54, No. 1 Houston 51
No. 2 Tennessee 85, No. 3 Creighton 72
The Elite Eight field:
UConn (1) vs. Illinois (3)
Alabama (4) vs. Clemson (6)
Duke (4) vs. NC State (11)
Purdue (1) vs. Tennessee (2)
Final: Tennessee 82, Creighton 75
The Volunteers took a huge lead to open the second half then held on just enough to make it to their first Elite Eight since 2010 and first under Rick Barnes. Dalton Knecht had 26 points. They'll face Purdue for a chance at their first Final Four berth in program history.
Tobe Awaka with a clutch and-1 to put Tennessee up 71-64. Desperation time for Creighton.
Tennessee just committed its third turnover of the entire game. Still up 68-64 with 2:45 remaining.
A couple baskets from Steven Ashworth and Creighton has the lead down to 68-64. Refs just missed Dalton Knecht touching a ball going out of bounds on a breakaway, so it's set to be Tennesssee ball after the under-4 timeout.
Creighton goes into halftime with a 35-34 after eight lead changes. They didn't have a single turnover in the final 14:55 of the first half.
Tennessee calls timeout after a quick run puts Creighton up 33-29. Baylor Scheierman has 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting with 2:20 remaining the first half.
The pace has picked up at Creighton-Tennessee, where the Volunteers are up 29-27. Dalton Knecht has 10 points.
It's 18-14 Tennessee at the under-8 timeout. The two teams are shooting a combined 13-of-37.
Final: Purdue 80, Gonzaga 66
The Boilermakers moves on and continues to look like a No. 1 seed. After being shocked in the first round last year, they've won three straight March Madness games by double digits. They'll face the winner of Tennessee and Creighton in the Elite Eight.
NC State wins 67-58, will face winner of Houston/Duke
The Wolfpack win after some late Marquette movement and will head to their first Elite Eight since 1986. They finished the regular season with four straight losses, were well outside the tournament picture and have now won eight straight games between the ACC Tournament and March Madness. This is what college basketball is all about.
DAGGER. NC State's Michael O'Connell drills a three to put the Wolfpack up 11.
NC State is back in control up 60-52 with 1:50 left, but play is paused as the clean up some blood from Marquette's Oso Ighodaro.
DJ Horne responds with a 3-pointer, but then Kam Jones follows up with an and-1. He'll shoot a free throw with a chance to cut the lead to six after the break. 3:39 left in the game.
It is officially interesting in Dallas. Marquette just cut the lead to 55-49.