NCAA tournament scores, results: NC State, Duke provide first Sweet 16 stunners

Yahoo Sports Staff
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day did not disappoint as top-seeded North Carolina and No. 2 Arizona both fell. The second day didn't lack for action either.

No. 3 Oregon State and No. 3 NC State provided the upsets on the women's side while No. 11 NC State kept its magical run going with a domination of No. 2 Marquette on the men's side. The Wolfpack will meet fellow ACC conference mate Duke after the Blue Devils knocked out top-seeded Houston on Friday night.

Here are the full results after another wild day of college basketball action:

Sweet 16 Friday scores:

No. 3 Oregon State 70, No. 2 Notre Dame 65

No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 4 Indiana 75

No. 3 NC State 77, No. 2 Stanford 67

No. 1 Texas 69, No. 4 Gonzaga 47

Men's games:

No. 11 NC State 67, No. 2 Marquette 58

No. 1 Purdue 80, No. 5 Gonzaga 68

No. 4 Duke 54, No. 1 Houston 51

No. 2 Tennessee 85, No. 3 Creighton 72

  • The Elite Eight field:

    • UConn (1) vs. Illinois (3)

    • Alabama (4) vs. Clemson (6)

    • Duke (4) vs. NC State (11)

    • Purdue (1) vs. Tennessee (2)

  • Final: Tennessee 82, Creighton 75

    The Volunteers took a huge lead to open the second half then held on just enough to make it to their first Elite Eight since 2010 and first under Rick Barnes. Dalton Knecht had 26 points. They'll face Purdue for a chance at their first Final Four berth in program history.

    Jamal Shead didn’t play in the second half after his right ankle sprain in the first half. Kyle Filipowski led all scorers with 16. Houston’s LJ Cryer had 15 and Duke’s Jeremy Roach had 14.

    After losing in the second round a season ago, Duke is in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

    Emanuel Sharp's 3-pointer to tie hits the front of the rim. Duke beats Houston 54-51.

    Duke is heading to the Elite Eight and will meet ACC foe and in-state rival NC State on Sunday.

  • Tobe Awaka with a clutch and-1 to put Tennessee up 71-64. Desperation time for Creighton.

  • Tennessee just committed its third turnover of the entire game. Still up 68-64 with 2:45 remaining.

    Houston went for the quick 2 but LJ Cryer's layup missed. The ball appears to have gone off a Duke player with 8.9 seconds to go.

    Final: Texas 69, Gonzaga 47

    The No. 1 Longhorns were in control from start to finish against the No. 4 seed Zags. Texas advances to the Elite Eight where it will face NC State on Sunday.

    Houston has a chance to tie with 15.9 seconds to go.

    Kyle Filipowski's jumper with less than 30 seconds to go bounced off the rim and the Cougars got the rebound. Duke leads 54-51. Will Houston go for a 3-pointer or a quick 2 and foul?

  • A couple baskets from Steven Ashworth and Creighton has the lead down to 68-64. Refs just missed Dalton Knecht touching a ball going out of bounds on a breakaway, so it's set to be Tennesssee ball after the under-4 timeout.

    Jeremy Roach's drive and shot just inside the free throw line has given Duke a 54-48 lead with 1:14 to go.

    Houston has had chances, but has either missed shots at the rim or turned it over on its most recent possessions.

    It's 52-48 Duke with 2:56 to go. The Blue Devils took their four-point lead on a bucket by Tyrese Proctor and he immediately stole the ball from LJ Cryer on the other end. But a travel by Mark Mitchell negated a dunk that would have given Duke a 6-point lead after Proctor's steal.

    Creighton's not conceding. Blue Jays cut it to seven with a Baylor Scheierman and-1 to get within 62-55.

    Duke calls timeout with a 48-46 lead. There's 5:30 to go.

    Houston's J'Wan Roberts has been phenomenal over the last few minutes, but he's just 3 of 8 from the free throw line.

    Duke's Kyle Filipowski leads all scorers with 14 points.

    Madison Booker isn't having a great game and it doesn't matter with this Texas defense. She has more turnovers (5) than points (4) with five rebounds, two assists and three fouls.

    Gonzaga is only 3-of-15 from 3-point range, which is where the Zags do most of their damage. There's still about eight minutes left, but if the margin holds, it will be the largest of the day on the women's side. Oregon State won by five, South Carolina by four and NC State by 10.

    Duke leads Houston 45-42 with 7:29 to go. The Cougars keep hanging in without Jamal Shead. It seems highly unlikely that he'll return to this game.

  • Jason Owens

    The Vols have taken over. An 18-0 run has Tennessee up 55-39, and this one might be over. Creighton's missed six straight shots and turned the ball over twice in the run. Tennessee's connecting on the other end from long distance.

    Tennessee's vaunted defense is making its mark. Dalton Knecht picks off an errant Ryan Kalkbrenner pass to set up a Jahmai Mashack layup. 8-0 Tennessee runs give the Vols a 45-39 lead.

    That's two Creighton turnovers early in the first half after the Bluejays didn't commit one in the final 15:05 of the first half.

    It's been a great second half in Dallas so far. Duke leads Houston 39-37 with 10:53 to go.

    LJ Cryer has 13 points and has picked up primary ball-handler duties with Jamal Shead out. Duke has four players with at least seven points.

    Creighton-Tennessee remains tight early in the second half. Game's tied a 39-39 two minutes in.

    This game is tenacious. Houston and Duke are tied 32-32 with 15:08 to go. Jamal Shead is still on the bench,

    Jamal Shead is on the bench for Houston as the second half begins. His right ankle is taped up and he may attempt to give it a go.

    X-Rays on his ankle were negative and he's been diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

  • Creighton goes into halftime with a 35-34 after eight lead changes. They didn't have a single turnover in the final 14:55 of the first half.

  • Tennessee calls timeout after a quick run puts Creighton up 33-29. Baylor Scheierman has 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting with 2:20 remaining the first half.

    Duke enters halftime with a 23-22 lead after LJ Cryer's shot at the buzzer cut the Blue Devils' lead to one. Duke has been the better team since Houston star Jamal Shead left with a right ankle injury. We'll see if Shead comes back for the Cougars and how effective he'll be if he does take the court again.

  • The pace has picked up at Creighton-Tennessee, where the Volunteers are up 29-27. Dalton Knecht has 10 points.

    Houston leads Duke 18-17 with four minutes to go. Jamal Shead has still not returned from the locker room after turning his right ankle. Kyle Filipowski is on the bench with two fouls for Duke.

    Houston's offense has been rough after jumping out to an early lead. Duke's hasn't been any better. This is a rough and physical game so far.

  • It's 18-14 Tennessee at the under-8 timeout. The two teams are shooting a combined 13-of-37.

    Duke's Kyle Filipowski just picked up his second foul with 5:03 to go in the first half. He's staying in the game.

    Jamal Shead has been helped to the locker room after turning his right ankle while driving to the basket.

    Shead is Houston's star and was named Big 12 player of the year.

    Potential development in Dallas as Houston's Jamal Shead is down after grabbing his right ankle. Houston leads 16-10 with 6:42 to go in the first half

    Tennessee's hit 4 straight after a 1 for 7 start the field. 14-12, Vols

    Duke has scrapped its way back into the game. Houston leads 10-7 at the under-12 timeout of the first half. The Blue Devils were shaky early, but Houston is just 5 of 13 from the field while Duke is 3 of 10.

    Scoring's hard early in Creighton-Tennessee. Tied at 2-2 two minutes into the game.

    Houston leads 8-3 at the first TV timeout. It's been a rough start for Duke. The Blue Devils have more turnovers (4) than shot attempts (3).

    Whew. Duke has to call timeout just two minutes into the game after Houston takes a 6-0 lead. Duke has already turned the ball over twice.

  • Final: Purdue 80, Gonzaga 66

    The Boilermakers moves on and continues to look like a No. 1 seed. After being shocked in the first round last year, they've won three straight March Madness games by double digits. They'll face the winner of Tennessee and Creighton in the Elite Eight.

    Final: NC State 77, Stanford 67

    It's a rare upset in the women's tourney as Cameron Brink and the Cardinal are toppled early. Aziaha James' 29 points were the difference. The Wolfpack advance to face the winner of Texas and Gonzaga.

    The Wolfpack are running away with it on the women's side too. Up 11 with less than 2 minutes to go.

  • NC State wins 67-58, will face winner of Houston/Duke

    The Wolfpack win after some late Marquette movement and will head to their first Elite Eight since 1986. They finished the regular season with four straight losses, were well outside the tournament picture and have now won eight straight games between the ACC Tournament and March Madness. This is what college basketball is all about.

  • DAGGER. NC State's Michael O'Connell drills a three to put the Wolfpack up 11.

  • NC State is back in control up 60-52 with 1:50 left, but play is paused as the clean up some blood from Marquette's Oso Ighodaro.

    Purdue's taking over now. Edey's controlling the post and his teammates are on fire from the perimeter. Really tough to defend. Boilermakers extend lead to 67-53 with 8:52 remai

  • DJ Horne responds with a 3-pointer, but then Kam Jones follows up with an and-1. He'll shoot a free throw with a chance to cut the lead to six after the break. 3:39 left in the game.

    Purdue responds with a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 59-51. This is Purdue's game to lose, but Gonzaga's not going away.

  • It is officially interesting in Dallas. Marquette just cut the lead to 55-49.

    Purdue looked in control, but Gonzaga just responded with a 9-2 run to cut its deficit to 53-51.

    And just like that the NC State women have the LEAD over Stanford 😲

    Purdue's taking charge early in the second half. An 11-6 run capped by a Fletcher Loyer 3-pointer forced Gonzaga to call a timeout. Edey didn't score in the run. The Boilermakers offense is cooking. Purdue leads 51-42 at the 16:24 mark.

    DJ Horne sinks a ridiculous shot as the shot clock expires for NC State. Every time Marquette inches closer, the Wolfpack find a way to keep pace.

    They're up 53-40 now with 8:30 left in the game.