March Madness expert picks: Our first round predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

There's still plenty of time to fill in your March Madness brackets. By now you have considered this year's best upset picks and the top seeds (looking at you, North Carolina) that got the easiest path in their region.

If you're looking for more help, here's a look historically at how seeds have performed in the NCAA Tournament. UConn is a popular Final Four pick, but there's a reason why the East is considered the toughest of the four.

First Four games begin Tuesday night, but brackets aren't officially due until Thursday (before first round games tip off). If you need the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV, here it is.

Here's a look at first round game picks from experts Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg and Dan Wolken:

East

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson

Mendoza: UConn

Myerberg : UConn

Wolken: UConn

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern

Mendoza: Florida Atlantic

Myerberg : Florida Atlantic

Wolken: Northwestern

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB

Mendoza: San Diego State

Myerberg: San Diego State

Wolken: UAB

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale

Mendoza: Auburn

Myerberg: Auburn

Wolken: Auburn

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne

Mendoza: Duquesne

Myerberg: BYU

Wolken: BYU

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State

Mendoza: Illinois

Myerberg: Illinois

Wolken: Illinois

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake

Mendoza: Washington State

Myerberg: Washington State

Wolken: Drake

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State

Mendoza: Iowa State

Myerberg: Iowa State

Wolken: Iowa State

West

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) Wagner

Mendoza: North Carolina

Myerberg: North Carolina

Wolken: North Carolina

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State

Mendoza: Mississippi State

Myerberg: Michigan State

Wolken: Mississippi State

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon

Mendoza: Saint Mary's

Myerberg: Saint Mary's

Wolken: Saint Mary’s

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston

Mendoza: Alabama

Myerberg: Alabama

Wolken: College of Charleston

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico

Mendoza: New Mexico

Myerberg: Clemson

Wolken: New Mexico

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate

Mendoza: Baylor

Myerberg: Baylor

Wolken: Baylor

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada

Mendoza: Nevada

Myerberg: Dayton

Wolken: Dayton

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State

Mendoza: Arizona

Myerberg: Arizona

Wolken: Arizona

South

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood

Mendoza: Houston

Myerberg: Houston

Wolken: Houston

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M

Mendoza: Nebraska

Myerberg: Nebraska

Wolken: Nebraska

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison

Mendoza: JMU

Myerberg: Wisconsin

Wolken: JMU

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont

Mendoza: Duke

Myerberg: Duke

Wolken: Duke

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State

Mendoza: Texas Tech

Myerberg: Texas Tech

Wolken: Texas Tech

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland

Mendoza: Kentucky

Myerberg: Kentucky

Wolken: Kentucky

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State

Mendoza: Florida

Myerberg: Boise State/Colorado

Wolken: Boise State/Colorado

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky

Mendoza: Marquette

Myerberg: Marquette

Wolken: Marquette

Midwest

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State

Mendoza: Purdue

Myerberg: Purdue

Wolken: Purdue

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU

Mendoza: Utah State

Myerberg: Utah State

Wolken: Utah State

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese

Mendoza: McNeese

Myerberg: Gonzaga

Wolken: McNeese

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford

Mendoza: Samford

Myerberg: Kansas

Wolken: Samford

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon

Mendoza: Oregon

Myerberg: South Carolina

Wolken: Oregon

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron

Mendoza: Creighton

Myerberg: Creighton

Wolken: Creighton

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia

Mendoza: Colorado State/Virginia

Myerberg: Texas

Wolken: Texas

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's

Mendoza: Tennessee

Myerberg: Tennessee

Wolken: Tennessee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness bracket predictions: Expert picks for first round games