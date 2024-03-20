Wagner wins First Four game vs. Howard: Meet UNC's opponent in March Madness first round

The Wagner Seahawks are soaring after their first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

The Seahawks defeated the Howard Bison, 71-68, in a First Four matchup Tuesday at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, securing a first-round matchup with No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 16-15 record, Wagner defeated Merrimack in the Northeast Conference tournament final to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 21 years. And despite having only seven active players on its roster, the Seahawks held off the Bison's comeback bid to earn the date with the Tar Heels.

"They're as good as you get in the country. They are a national title contender," Wagner head coach Donald Copeland said of North Carolina after the win. "We are going to have to play really, really good. A lot better than we were today, especially in the second half. We'll prepare and do the best we can."

Here's what you need to know about North Carolina's first-round opponent:

Wagner takes down Howard in First Four

Wagner got off to a fast start and led by as many as 17 points in the first half, shooting 55.2% from the field and 6-for-12 from three, despite having a limited bench with only seven active players. The Seahawks capitalized on the Bison's six first-half turnovers, but got into foul trouble with four of their seven players picking up two or more fouls in the first half. Wagner had a 38-27 halftime lead.

The Bison came within seven points of Wagner with 2:24 remaining after knocking down back-to-back 3-point shots, despite struggling from beyond the arc as a whole (7-for-24 from three). Howard cut the lead to one point with 17 seconds remaining after several costly Wagner turnovers.

Wagner was able to withstand Howard's comeback in a frantic finish and won 71-68.

WHAT A FINISH!@Wagner_MBB SURVIVES and secures its first #MarchMadness win in school history 😱 pic.twitter.com/X1sYRJdU21 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2024

"In the past, I've been a little disoriented or whatnot. I tried to remain calm. I think our guys did a good job of being calm," Copeland said. "I know we made some tough plays down the stretch ... but we are tough. We finished the game the right way."

Seahawks guard Melvin Council Jr. had a game-high 21 points, seven assists and two steals, while Julian Brown added 15 points. Howard forward Seth Towns had a team-high 16 points, five rebounds and one steal.

Melvin Council Jr. pulls up from the LOGO 😤 pic.twitter.com/jQmEaEE4hN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2024

Who will Wagner face next in March Madness?

The Seahawks will take on North Carolina, the West Region's No. 1 seed, on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will advance to the second round to take on the winner of No. 8 Mississippi State and No. 9 Michigan State.

When did Wagner last make NCAA Tournament?

The Seahawks last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2003, where, as a No. 15 seed, they were knocked out in the first round by No. 2 Pittsburgh. This is Wagner's second-ever March Madness appearance.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet North Carolina's first March Madness opponent: No. 16 Wagner