How many pars were made in 2023 Masters? What you need to know for your Masters prop bets

Will Scottie Scheffler win the Masters, or will an underdog claim the green jacket? Will Tiger Woods play in the tournament? Will there be a hole-in-one?

These are the questions bettors are asking ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

As you prepare to make your bets — from winners to common prop bets — here is information from previous years on pars, birdies, holes-in-one and more.

Masters betting 2024: Picks to win, how many total birdies in past years & other odds

How many pars were in the 2023 Masters?

There were 3,029 pars in last year's Masters Tournament.

How many total birdies in previous Masters?

2023: 880

2022 : 827

2021 : 944

2020 : 1,112* — played in November due to COVID pandemic

2019 : 1,099

2018 : 925

2017 : 843

2016 : 811

2015 : 1,022

2014: 874

Masters holes-in-one history

There were no holes-in-one during the 2023 Masters. The most recent hole-in-one was Stewart Cink in 2022. Of the 34 holes-in-one in Masters history, 24 have come at the 170-yard, par-3 No. 16. Here is every hole-in-one at the Masters:

Hole No. 4

Jeff Sluman, 1992

Hole No. 6

Leland Gibson, 1954

Billy Joe Patton, 1954

Charles Coody, 1972

Chris DiMarco, 2004

Jamie Donaldson, 2013

Corey Conners, 2021

Hole No. 12

Claude Harmon, 1947

William Hyndman, 1959

Curtis Strange, 1988

Hole No. 16

Ross Somerville, 1934

Willie Goggin, 1935

Ray Billows, 1940

John Dawson, 1949

Clive Clark, 1968

Corey Pavin, 1992

Raymond Floyd, 1996

Padraig Harrington, 2004

Kirk Triplett, 2004

Trevor Immelman, 2005

Ian Poulter, 2008

Nathan Green, 2010

Ryan Moore, 2010

Adam Scott, 2012

Bo Van Pelt, 2012

Shane Lowry, 2016

Davis Love III, 2016

Matt Kuchar, 2017

Charley Hoffman, 2018

Justin Thomas, 2019

Bryson DeChambeau, 2019

Tommy Fleetwood, 2021

Stewart Cink, 2022

When was the last wire-to-wire Masters champion?

Here's a look at all previous wire-to-wire champions:

1941: Craig Wood

1960: Arnold Palmer

1972: Jack Nicklaus

1976: Raymond Floyd

2015: Jordan Spieth

2024 Masters favorite

Scottie Scheffler, 2022 champion, is the 2024 Masters betting favorite with +400 odds, with Rory McIlroy the next shortest odds at +1000 and defending champion Jon Rahm listed at +1,200 as of Monday, April 8, according to sports book BetMGM.

