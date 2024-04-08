How many pars were made in 2023 Masters? What you need to know for your Masters prop bets
Will Scottie Scheffler win the Masters, or will an underdog claim the green jacket? Will Tiger Woods play in the tournament? Will there be a hole-in-one?
These are the questions bettors are asking ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.
As you prepare to make your bets — from winners to common prop bets — here is information from previous years on pars, birdies, holes-in-one and more.
Masters betting 2024: Picks to win, how many total birdies in past years & other odds
How many pars were in the 2023 Masters?
There were 3,029 pars in last year's Masters Tournament.
How many total birdies in previous Masters?
2023: 880
2022: 827
2021: 944
2020: 1,112* — played in November due to COVID pandemic
2019: 1,099
2018: 925
2017: 843
2016: 811
2015: 1,022
2014: 874
Masters holes-in-one history
There were no holes-in-one during the 2023 Masters. The most recent hole-in-one was Stewart Cink in 2022. Of the 34 holes-in-one in Masters history, 24 have come at the 170-yard, par-3 No. 16. Here is every hole-in-one at the Masters:
Hole No. 4
Jeff Sluman, 1992
Hole No. 6
Leland Gibson, 1954
Billy Joe Patton, 1954
Charles Coody, 1972
Chris DiMarco, 2004
Jamie Donaldson, 2013
Corey Conners, 2021
Hole No. 12
Claude Harmon, 1947
William Hyndman, 1959
Curtis Strange, 1988
Hole No. 16
Ross Somerville, 1934
Willie Goggin, 1935
Ray Billows, 1940
John Dawson, 1949
Clive Clark, 1968
Corey Pavin, 1992
Raymond Floyd, 1996
Padraig Harrington, 2004
Kirk Triplett, 2004
Trevor Immelman, 2005
Ian Poulter, 2008
Nathan Green, 2010
Ryan Moore, 2010
Adam Scott, 2012
Bo Van Pelt, 2012
Shane Lowry, 2016
Davis Love III, 2016
Matt Kuchar, 2017
Charley Hoffman, 2018
Justin Thomas, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau, 2019
Tommy Fleetwood, 2021
Stewart Cink, 2022
When was the last wire-to-wire Masters champion?
Here's a look at all previous wire-to-wire champions:
1941: Craig Wood
1960: Arnold Palmer
1972: Jack Nicklaus
1976: Raymond Floyd
2015: Jordan Spieth
2024 Masters favorite
Scottie Scheffler, 2022 champion, is the 2024 Masters betting favorite with +400 odds, with Rory McIlroy the next shortest odds at +1000 and defending champion Jon Rahm listed at +1,200 as of Monday, April 8, according to sports book BetMGM.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How many pars in 2023 Masters? Prop bet info on birdies, holes-in-one, etc.