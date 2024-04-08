Advertisement

How many pars were made in 2023 Masters? What you need to know for your Masters prop bets

Caitlyn Stroh-Page, USA TODAY NETWORK
Will Scottie Scheffler win the Masters, or will an underdog claim the green jacket? Will Tiger Woods play in the tournament? Will there be a hole-in-one?

These are the questions bettors are asking ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

As you prepare to make your bets — from winners to common prop bets — here is information from previous years on pars, birdies, holes-in-one and more.

Masters betting 2024: Picks to win, how many total birdies in past years & other odds

How many pars were in the 2023 Masters?

There were 3,029 pars in last year's Masters Tournament.

How many total birdies in previous Masters?

  • 2023: 880

  • 2022: 827

  • 2021: 944

  • 2020: 1,112* — played in November due to COVID pandemic

  • 2019: 1,099

  • 2018: 925

  • 2017: 843

  • 2016: 811

  • 2015: 1,022

  • 2014: 874

Masters holes-in-one history

There were no holes-in-one during the 2023 Masters. The most recent hole-in-one was Stewart Cink in 2022. Of the 34 holes-in-one in Masters history, 24 have come at the 170-yard, par-3 No. 16. Here is every hole-in-one at the Masters:

Hole No. 4

  • Jeff Sluman, 1992

Hole No. 6

  • Leland Gibson, 1954

  • Billy Joe Patton, 1954

  • Charles Coody, 1972

  • Chris DiMarco, 2004

  • Jamie Donaldson, 2013

  • Corey Conners, 2021

Hole No. 12

  • Claude Harmon, 1947

  • William Hyndman, 1959

  • Curtis Strange, 1988

Hole No. 16

  • Ross Somerville, 1934

  • Willie Goggin, 1935

  • Ray Billows, 1940

  • John Dawson, 1949

  • Clive Clark, 1968

  • Corey Pavin, 1992

  • Raymond Floyd, 1996

  • Padraig Harrington, 2004

  • Kirk Triplett, 2004

  • Trevor Immelman, 2005

  • Ian Poulter, 2008

  • Nathan Green, 2010

  • Ryan Moore, 2010

  • Adam Scott, 2012

  • Bo Van Pelt, 2012

  • Shane Lowry, 2016

  • Davis Love III, 2016

  • Matt Kuchar, 2017

  • Charley Hoffman, 2018

  • Justin Thomas, 2019

  • Bryson DeChambeau, 2019

  • Tommy Fleetwood, 2021

  • Stewart Cink, 2022

When was the last wire-to-wire Masters champion?

Here's a look at all previous wire-to-wire champions:

  • 1941: Craig Wood

  • 1960: Arnold Palmer

  • 1972: Jack Nicklaus

  • 1976: Raymond Floyd

  • 2015: Jordan Spieth

2024 Masters favorite

Scottie Scheffler, 2022 champion, is the 2024 Masters betting favorite with +400 odds, with Rory McIlroy the next shortest odds at +1000 and defending champion Jon Rahm listed at +1,200 as of Monday, April 8, according to sports book BetMGM.

