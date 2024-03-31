Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League showdown that has major implications for the destiny of this season’s title.

City and Arsenal are locked in a titanic battle with Liverpool to be champions in what is shaping up to the be one of the great title races, and this is the last match between of the three protagonists.

It sees Mikel Arteta come up against the manager who taught him so much during his time coaching at City before leaving for the Arsenal job. Arteta has transformed the Gunners into contenders and a run of eight wins in a row propelled them to the top of the table.

But City have beaten Arsenal at home for the past eight years in a row, and a ninth successive victory at the Etihad would be a major blow to Arteta’s dream of bringing a first league crown to north London for two decades.

Follow all the action from Manchester City vs Arsenal below

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE

Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm BST, live on Sky Sports

Gunners start day top of the table after run of eight straight league wins

City will move ahead of Arsenal if they win this afternoon

Manchester City FC - Arsenal FC

12:17 , Chris Wilson

Two of the Premier League’s title protagonists clash directly for the final time this season on Sunday with one of Manchester City or Arsenal having the chance to strike a decisive blow heading into the home stretch.

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures ?

12:07 , Chris Wilson

Ahead of Liverpool’s earlier kick-off, a look at which of the three title contenders has the ‘best’ remaining fixtures.

Manchester City, the defending champions, are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row under Pep Guardiola - a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football. City blew Arsenal away in last year’s run-in, but the Gunners are back in the fight this campaign and have been joined by a resurgent Liverpool side - who are set for an emotional final months of Jurgen Klopp’s time on Merseyside.

Arsenal lead the way, but the Premier League now returns from March’s international break for another blockbuster fixture, as Mikel Arteta’s side visit the Etihad to take on the champions, having already beaten City earlier this season.

After that, as the Premier League title race enters April, the run-in can truly begin. But which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season? Here’s where the title could be won and lost.

Mikel Arteta makes Pep Guardiola claim ahead of Man City vs Arsenal clash

11:57 , Mike Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed Pep Guardiola as “the best coach in the world” as the close friends prepare for a potentially seismic game in the Premier League title battle this weekend.

Manchester City play host to their title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday having won the last seven home meetings between the two sides.

Arsenal finally managed to record a rare victory over City when they won the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season and go into the weekend top of the table – above Liverpool on goal difference with Guardiola’s reigning champions a point further back.

Guardiola on his team’s mentality

11:50 , Mike Jones

With Manchester City a point behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s men are in the unusual position of chasing to win the title, as well as another treble, this season.

Speaking ahead of that game, Guardiola stated that it’s the mentality of his players that drives them to their successes.

“I think it comes from inside themselves. After eight years, I don’t have to motivate them every three days - it doesn’t work like that unfortunately,” he said.

“They have something inside - some fire - to compete or else we would not be here. I say a thousand million times that the biggest reason behind our success is the players and their desire to extend the success.

“They set the benchmark for the future generations. I couldn’t imagine we would be here after all these years and every year be in the top three, FA Cup semi-finals and the Champions League. It’s so complicated and it’s really good - really good.”

Arsenal team news: Updates on Bukayo Saka and more

11:43 , Mike Jones

Like City, Arsenal will be working rapidly in the fitness room to get their key players on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon but there are doubts over big hitters like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Here’s what we know about the Gunners’ latest injury hits:

Bukayo Saka

Saka was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but pulled out with a hamstring injury and was sent back to Arsenal. He has not trained ahead of the weekend but, like with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes, Mikel Arteta says there is a “chance” he will be available.

Verdict: Doubtful

Gabriel Martinelli

The winger missed Arsenal’s wins over Brentford and Porto in the Champions League with a foot injury, originally picked up in the thrashing of Sheffield United at the start of the month. He missed out on Brazil’s squad due to the problem and is yet to return to training but may do so on Saturday.

Verdict: Doubtful

Gabriel Magalhaes

The centre-back was named in Brazil’s squad for friendlies against England and Spain but withdrew from the camp due to an Achilles problem. Like with Saka and Martinelli, he has not trained but could do so ahead of the trip to City.

Verdict: Doubtful

Man City team news: Updates on Kyle Walker, John Stones and more

11:36 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has been juggling a few injuries in his squad with Jack Grealish missing the international break with a muscle strain before John Stones and Kyle Walker both took knocks playing for England.

Here’s the latest updates on City’s absentee list with verdicts on whether the players will possibly play against Arsenal:

John Stones

The defender was forced off early on in the 2-2 draw against Belgium on Tuesday night, having played the entire match against Brazil on Saturday. Gareth Southgate confirmed Stones had a “problem” with his abductor as he defended starting the centre-back in consecutive games. He will play no part against Arsenal and Pep Guardiola did not put a timescale on his return.

Verdict: Out

Kyle Walker

City will be without their first-choice right back when they host Arsenal. Walker pulled up with a hamstring problem in the early stages of England’s defeat to Brazil, having been forced into a couple of sprints against the winger Vinicius Jr. Pep Guardiola said Walker’s injury was more significant than Stones’s. He said: “Kyle’s more tough than John’s but they will be out- I don’t know for how many games.

Verdict: Out

Ederson

The goalkeeper missed Brazil’s camp having picked up an injury in City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool before the international break, but is doing “much, much better” and is set to face Arsenal.

Verdict: Fit

Kevin De Bruyne

The attacking midfielder was devastating in both games against Arsenal last season but missed Belgium’s camp due to a muscle injury. De Bruyne has returned to training this week and City are confident he will be fit for the Arsenal clash on Sunday.

Verdict: Fit

Jack Grealish

The winger was ruled out of England’s camp after picking up another muscle injury during City’s FA Cup win at Luton in February. Sunday may come too soon for Grealish to start, but he was also part of the contingent who returned to training this week - along with Manuel Akanki and Matheus Nunes.

Early assessment: Fit

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

11:29 , Mike Jones

To be the best, you have to beat the best. It is a familiar theory. It appears to be underpinning Arsenal’s planning, their strategy for the season. Or, even when the best are unbeatable, at least draw 1-1 with them.

The fact Arsenal topped the table for 248 days has been relegated to a subplot in last season’s tale of Manchester City’s treble. It did not have the inevitability sometimes attributed, but City retained the status of title favourites for virtually all of those 248 days. The two most significant came against Arsenal: 3-1 and 4-1 victories were emphatic, a brilliantly brutal illustration of the destructive gifts of Erling Haaland and, still more so, Kevin de Bruyne, whose 167 minutes against the Gunners produced three goals and two assists.

And take those two results away and Arsenal got 84 points and City 83. It isn’t as simple as that, Pep Guardiola’s team dropping five points after the title was won, three of them with a second-string side. The eventual standings could nevertheless be used to argue that Arsenal were better at beating the rest.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

11:22 , Mike Jones

A close game finishes as a draw that is a boost to Arsenal’s title hopes, but means Liverpool finish as the real winner should they defeat Brighton in Sunday’s earlier kick off.

Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

11:15 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we think Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will set up their teams this afternoon:

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

What is the early team news?

11:07 , Mike Jones

Kyle Walker and John Stones have been ruled out after picking up injuries while playing for England last week. Ederson could return after Pep Guardiola confirmed he was doing “much better”, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish were also back in training after missing out on the international break. Manuel Akanji should be available despite picking up a knock with Switzerland.

Mikel Arteta revealed Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes had a “chance” of being available to face City, but said all three players would have to be assessed on Saturday ahead of the game.

Saka withdrew from the England squad due to a hamstring problem while Martinelli and Gabriel were not called up by Brazil due to a foot issue and Achilles injury respectively.

Good morning!

09:40 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action between Manchester City and Arsenal.

This is a big one. It will have lasting consequences on the title race and could decide which club lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Arsenal start the day top of the table, ahead of Liverpool on goal-difference, with City just one point behind in third place. Should the Gunners triumph at the Etihad Stadium they will move four points away from the reigning champions and will leap over a massive hurdle in their bid to win the league.

City, meanwhile, could deal a blow to their rivals and possibly end Arsenal’s title challenge if they overtake Mikel Arteta’s men this afternoon. They are expected to go on a long winning run at the back end of the season - as usual - and would be difficult to catch if they go top of the table.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the day so stick around as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.