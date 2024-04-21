Manchester City 5-0 West Ham: City cruise to victory to go top of Women's Super League

Khadija Shaw became the first player to register a goal involvement in 10 successive games as she reached 50 Women's Super League goals on Sunday [Getty Images]

Manchester City moved top of the Women's Super League as they cruised past West Ham to win their 13th league game in a row.

City enjoyed a dream start as they surged into a two-goal lead after just three minutes, with Leila Ouahabi turning a Jess Park cut-back past Mackenzie Arnold, before Khadija Shaw fired in on the half-volley after chesting down a Lauren Hemp delivery.

The Jamaican striker headed home her second from Hemp cross in the 24th minute but her impressive first half was soured when she had to be substituted at the break.

Shaw spent the second half sitting on the bench wearing a protective boot.

January signing Laura Blindkilde Brown scored her first goal for City when she turned home a loose ball with nine minutes left before Park scored from the edge of the box to round off a dominant performance.

Victory means City sit three points ahead of Chelsea having played a game more and will likely remain at the top until their rivals - who have had two games rearranged due to their Champions League participation - complete their games in hand.

More to follow.