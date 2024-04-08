Malik Nabers responds to report that NFL teams view him as ‘high-maintenance’

Former LSU receiver Malik Nabers is one of the top wideout prospects in the 2024 class, and he’s widely projected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, which will be held later this month.

However, while teams are very high on Nabers’ skillset, a recent column from draft insider Tony Pauline for Sportskeeda raised some off-the-field questions about the star receiver.

Most notably, Pauline reported that Nabers is viewed as a “high-maintenance,” with there being some concerns about how he would adjust to life in a big city, though other insiders such as Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz disputed Pauline’s report and defended Nabers.

Here’s what Pauline wrote.

The LSU junior is known as a high-maintenance prospect who may struggle in a big city. There are off-the-field questions Nabers has had to answer during the draft process, and teams must feel comfortable with those answers if they’re going to invest an early draft pick and millions of dollars in his services.

Nabers addressed these rumors head-on during an Instagram Live stream with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“You know they gotta pick somebody in this draft,” he said. “I guess they just picked me.”

#LSU WR Malik Nabers responds to rumors that he is “high maintenance” on IG Live. “You know they gotta pick somebody in this draft. I guess they just pick me.” pic.twitter.com/goM70wl8IN — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) April 8, 2024

Nabers doesn’t seem to concerned about the rumors, and we’ve seen similar pre-draft storylines play out before. At this point, nothing would indicate that Nabers’ stock has dropped from the projected top-10 pick he’s been assumed to be throughout this cycle.

