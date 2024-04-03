Maiden Softball falls to Hudson, 5-3, on the road

Apr. 2—HUDSON — Hudson took the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning and the Lady Hornets went on to clip Jacksonville, 5-3, Tuesday evening in Hudson.

With the game tied, 2-2, the Lady Hornets pushed across one run in the third to move in front, 3-2.

They would add a pair of runs in the fifth inning to extend their advantage, before the Maidens scored a lone run in the top of the seventh.

Leading hitters for Jacksonville (17-10, 4-2) were Chesni Speaker (triple, 2 RBI), Jasmine Gallegos (double) and Ana Miles (single, RBI).\

Gallegos worked five innings in the circle and was tagged with the loss. She gave up five runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out five and not walking a batter.

Hannah Gonzalez pitched the final inning for the Maiden s and gave up one hit and struck out one.

Jacksonville will visit Rusk at 6 p.m. Friday.