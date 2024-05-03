Magic and Cavs each down a starter for pivotal Game 6

The Magic and Cavs were both missing a starter for Friday’s Game 6 at Kia Center.

Considered a game-time decision, Orlando guard Gary Harris (right hamstring strain) was ruled out less than an hour before tip-off.

As was Cleveland center Jarrett Allen (right rib contusion), who also missed Game 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse earlier in the week.

Harris suffered the right hamstring strain during Game 5 and missed the fourth quarter the pivotal contest that the Cavs won by 1-point to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

In place of Harris, the Magic are starting Jonathan Isaac alongside Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Isaac started Games 1 and 2 in place of Carter, who came off the bench to start the best-of-seven series before returning to Jamahl Mosley’s starting lineup for Games 3, 4, 5 and 6.

For the Cavs, Marcus Morris Sr. will open with All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Max Strus. After limited action the first four games, Morris totaled 12 points in 26 minutes during Game 5 at Cleveland.

If the Cavs win Friday, Orlando’s season ends.

If the Magic win, Game 7 is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

