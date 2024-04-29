Maddy Sawyer paces Bemidji State at NSIC Championship

Apr. 28—SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Bemidji State women's golf senior Maddy Sawyer led the Beavers to an 11th-place finish at the 2024 NSIC Championship this weekend.

The Beavers shot a three-day, three-round score of 1,081 (369-365-347) at the Paradise Pointe-Outlaw Golf Course in Smithville, Mo., with Sawyer pacing the team, carding 255 (85-88-82) to tie for 37th individually. She shot a career-low round of 82 on the final day.

BSU made an 18-stroke improvement on the third and final day of the tournament and totaled nine birdies over all three rounds.

Freshman Haylee Kammann followed Sawyer and tied for 47th individually, shooting 265 (89-90-86). Fellow freshman Elli Anderson followed, carding 273 (93-94-86), while Savannah Byfuglien (102-93-93=288) and Nakomis Mitchell (103-102-95=300) rounded out the Beavers' five scorers.