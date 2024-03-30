Mackenzie Mgbako to return to IU basketball for next season

Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mackenzie Mgbako will return to IU basketball next season. The Hoosiers forward posted his decision on social media Saturday.

Another big piece back for IU next year. #iubb pic.twitter.com/iVMPVggOsa — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 30, 2024

247Sports' Dushawn London first reported the news earlier Saturday afternoon.

The McDonald's All American out of New Jersey started his college career slowly, but began to hit his stride by mid-January, scoring in double figures in 16 of his final 18 games, including three 20-point performances.

He finished the season averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds and led the team with 50 made 3s (24 more than the next closest Hoosier).

He led all Big Ten freshman in total points (377), points per game (12.2), 20-point games (3) and made free throws (82).

Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) dribbles as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Zach Hicks (24) defends during the first half at Target Center.

Mgbako was a late spring addition for Indiana after he requested out of his national letter of intent from Duke. The five-star prospect out of Roselle Catholic in New Jersey was the No. 8 ranked player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Mgbako joins Malik Reneau, Gabe Cupps, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Jakai Newton as players who have announced their return to Mike Woodson's 2024-25 roster.

IU added five-star small forward Bryson Tucker to the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday and has six scholarships open.

