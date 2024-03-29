IU basketball to host Louisville transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for visit

Louisville transfer forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield will visit IU on April 12-14, per On3's Joe Tipton.

IU has six open scholarships for the 2024-25 season and need frontcourt help following Kel'el Ware's departure for the NBA draft. The Hoosiers could use a rugged, rebounding big man to complement the returning Malik Reneau. At 6-10, 240 pounds, Huntley-Hatfield fits the bill.

The Clarksville, Tenn., native emerged as one of the ACC's best in the post last season.

"He is kicking everybody's tail that he comes across," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young told the Louisville Courier Journal.

Feb 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Huntley-Hatfield was a top-five recruit in the Class of 2022 and started his college career at Tennessee, where he started 13 games for the Volunteers and averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds a game. He then transferred to Louisville and doubled his production from his sophomore (6.7 ppg) to junior season (12.9). He led the Cardinals in rebounding (8.4) and blocks (0.8) this past season.

"He's been an enforcer," former Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "I think he's proven that he's one of the most improved, if not the most improved (in the ACC)."

According to Tipton, Huntley-Hatfield is visiting N.C. State on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Hoosiers landed a commitment from five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, a McDonald's All American.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball to host Louisville transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield