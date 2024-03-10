NEW: LSU lands commitment from 2025 4-star linebacker Charles Ross

LSU hosted many talented recruiting prospects this weekend and that hard work has paid off. Brian Kelly and the Tigers have just landed another commitment for the 2025 recruiting class.

Charles Ross is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, four-star linebacker from Houston where he plays for North Shore High School. The North Shore Mustangs finished the 2023 season 15-1 with a loss to Duncanville in the 6A D1 state championship game.

The Tigers already have one linebacker committed in the class in four-star Keylan Moses from Baton Rouge. The 2025 recruiting class has an opportunity to be one of the greatest recruiting classes in LSU history. The Tigers have already received commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, wide receiver in the class, and the No. 2 running back.

The class has 10 commitments so far, but a lot of time remains before these kids sign up with their school of choice. I believe Kelly can make this class even better.

GREAT day in Da Boot. I had an opportunity to visit my family and become a member of a new family.

I have officially committed to Louisiana State University.

TIGERS fans… Let's Geaux !!

💜💛@CoachBrianKelly @CoachBlakeBaker @RecruitEastside @jackson_dipVYPE @DonnieBaggs_ pic.twitter.com/Chfsl9sgRS — Charles CJ Ross (@Legendary_Ross_) March 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire