Lowry & Rose move firmly into contention at US PGA

Shane Lowry's best finish at the US PGA Championship is a tie for fourth [Getty Images]

Shane Lowry shot a major record-equalling 62 as he moved into contention behind joint leaders Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the third round of the US PGA Championship in Kentucky.

The 2019 Open champion holed nine birdies in a sublime bogey-free round to reach 13 under, two off the lead.

Lowry was buoyed by playing with Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, who signed for a superb 64 to sit one further back on 12 under.

Rose is level with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who shot a 66.

On a superb day of low scoring, Morikawa (67) and Schauffele (68) finished tied for the lead, one ahead of fellow American Sahith Theegala, who carded a 67 to improve to 14 under.

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (67) and Norway's Viktor Hovland (66) are level with Lowry.

The Irishman is the fourth player to record a 62 in major championship and the second this week, after Schauffele achieved the same feat for a second time in the opening round.

“I enjoyed every minute of it," said Lowry, who added that he was "probably the most disappointed anyone can ever be shooting 62" after missing a 10-foot putt on the last to be the first to hit a 61 in a major.

"I knew what was at stake. I went out there with a job to do, and my job was to try to get myself back in the tournament, and I definitely did that," he said.

Four consecutive birdies threatened to propel Rory McIlroy towards the top of the leaderboard but the Northern Irishman was unable to maintain his mid-round charge and finished at eight under overall.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka saw his challenge fade with a three-over 74 as he dropped 11 shots off the lead while world number one Scottie Scheffler made five bogeys and a double bogey as he toiled to a 73 which leaves him at seven under.

European challenge moves up a gear

A brilliant chip-in eagle at the 18th means that DeChambeau spearheads the LIV Golf challenge heading into Sunday.

However, there is also a now significant European challenge at a tournament that has seen the Wanamaker Trophy hoisted aloft by a home player in each of the previous eight editions.

Left-handed MacIntyre continues to impress and on current form has every chance of becoming Scotland’s first major winner since Paul Lawrie, 25 years ago.

Three birdies in the final four holes also turbo-charged Hovland's round as he attempts to go one better than 12 months ago when he ended up as one of two runners-up to Koepka.

Belgian Thomas Detry also finds himself in a tie for 10th after a topsy-turvy 70 which included an eagle on the fourth.

While pre-round expectations largely centred on whether McIlroy could put a run together at a course where he won his fourth and last major in 2014, the man who partnered him to victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this month, was at the heart of most compelling storyline on Saturday.

Lowry was joint 29th entering the third round and shared 10 birdies with Rose across the first seven holes as the pair laughed and joked their way around Valhalla

"It was pretty cool out there, the two of us. It was nice to kind of bounce off each other and feed off each other the whole day," said Lowry.

Rose, the 2013 US Open champion, added: "There was a nice energy about the group.

"You feed off the crowd, too. They could see me going well. They could see Shane going well. There were a lot of things pushing us all forward in the right direction, and once you got a sniff of the leaderboard, the intensity kind of goes up, as well.

"It keeps you focused and keeps you hungry and keeps pushing you forward."

Scheffler struggles day after arrest

A day on from an adrenaline-fuelled 66 in the second round, which came just hours after being arrested, Scheffler was unable to deliver the same level of performance.

A double bogey at the second was followed by a bogey on the third, while a wayward out-of-bounds drive on the par-four fourth cost him another shot as his round began to unravel.

It was the first time that the normally unflappable American had produced three consecutive bogeys or worse in a round for 646 days and some 2,470 holes of golf on the PGA Tour.

And without his usual caddie Ted Scott, who was attending his daughter’s high-school graduation, Scheffler added two more bogeys to his card on the back nine.

A birdie on the 18th drew a smile but it would take a remarkable turn of events for the reigning Masters champion to make up eight shots and 23 places, to become only the third player since Jack Nicklaus in 1972, to win the year’s first two majors.