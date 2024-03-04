Louisville football returns key pieces. Here are 5 players to watch during spring practice

The sting of ending the season on a three-game losing streak hasn't left Louisville football.

The Cardinals' successful first year with Jeff Brohm as the head coach ended on a sour note after losing the Governor's Cup, ACC championship game and Holiday Bowl. But the squad is using the defeats as fuel heading into 2024.

"A lot of miscues (in the bowl game) that we've got (to) improve on as coaches that I think that we've identified already," Brohm said in February. "We've got to make sure that we have a better plan and give our players a better chance to succeed. But in that way, yes, you've got to use it as fuel. It was not the way we wanted to end (the season), and that's football. You've got to, without question, work harder, and we've got to put a better plan together."

The Cardinals are scheduled to begin spring practices March 19 before wrapping up with the spring football game a month later. Despite losing some key players, the Cardinals have major contributors returning. The positions that needed starters and depth were aided by the transfer portal and 2024 recruiting class.

Between the returners and newcomers, here are five players to watch during spring practices:

Ashton Gillotte, DL

Though given the opportunity to begin his professional career, Ashton Gillotte opted to come back to Louisville to increase his NFL draft stock. He was one of the driving forces behind the defense’s dominance last fall. Gillotte led the team in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (14 ½). He played multiple spots on the defensive line and refamiliarized himself with a position he played in high school. Gillotte can use the spring to continue that process, offering veteran leadership to a deep defensive line group as a senior.

TJ Quinn, LB

Louisville Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn (34) holds the ball after making an interception against Virginia Tech as the Cards rolled past the Hokies 34-3 Saturday. Nov.4, 2023.

TJ Quinn quickly erased any uncertainty about Louisville’s linebacker group heading into the 2023 season. He earned a starting spot and became one of the team's best defensive players. Often drawing comparisons to his father Terry, a former Cardinal and teammate of Brohm’s, TJ ended the season as the team’s top tackler (92) with the eighth-best defensive grade of returning players (66.6). He likely will have a bigger impact in 2024 and will use spring practices as a springboard for his redshirt junior season.

Chris Bell, WR

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) looks for room to run against Virginia Tech. Nov.4, 2023.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Chris Bell was one of the Cardinals’ most physical receivers last season. He is the top returning receiver after a sophomore season in which he totaled 407 yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches. With Louisville losing Jamari Thrash to the NFL draft and Kevin Coleman and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce to the portal, Bell should see more targets as one of the most experienced pass catchers.

Peny Boone, RB

Sep 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Peny Boone (33) makes a catch against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs coach Chris Barclay once compared Isaac Guerendo to a semitrailer. Louisville is getting a “baby bus,” which is Peny Boone’s nickname on his social media. The 6-1, 235-pound Toledo transfer was successful at the mid-major level. Boone was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and ranked eighth nationally in rushing yards (1,400). Boone is a leading candidate to become the starting running back after Jawhar Jordan departed for the NFL draft.

Tyler Shough, QB

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough (12) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Brohm said Tyler Shough, a Texas Tech transfer, still isn’t 100% healthy, which likely means his reps will be limited this spring. As the heir apparent for the starting quarterback job, Shough can use whatever time he does play to begin developing chemistry with the Cardinals’ pass catchers and learning the offense. When Shough is healthy, his deep ball and six years of college experience should bode well for U of L in the fall.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football: 5 players to watch during 2024 spring practices