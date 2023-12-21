Louisville football adds 14 signees. How new additions will fit in Jeff Brohm's program

As active as Louisville coach Jeff Brohm has been in the transfer portal, he’s been just as diligent recruiting high school football players.

In between the Cardinals’ first ACC championship game appearance Dec. 2 and the early signing period starting Wednesday, Brohm and the team’s coaching staff went on the road to do house visits to wrap up his first full recruiting cycle. All went well as Louisville assembled a 14-person group that is ranked 34th in the country and sixth in the ACC, according to 247Sports.

Of the 14, running back Isaac Brown, wide receiver Jojo Stone, linebacker Trent Carter, defensive end Maurice Davis and offensive lineman Ransom McDermott will be midyear enrollees and arrive on campus next month.

A mix of portal players and high school recruits gives Louisville the experience it needs to win at a high level immediately while giving Brohm time to develop younger players in his system.

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm announces 14 signees on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

"I think we've got a good mix of a lot of different positions that can help us," Brohm said. "Without question, on the offensive/defensive line, we want to make sure we invest in that and make sure that if we err on anything, we err on oversigning at those two positions and trying to be really good up front. Strong in the trenches is important to us, and we want to continue to do the best job we can there.

"I think, for the most part, recruiting now in high school and in the transfer portal, we try to address all those needs."

Here’s a look at the Cardinals’ 2024 high school signees and how they fit with the program:

Quarterback (1)

Signed: Deuce Adams (Austin, Texas)

Even with a new coaching staff, Louisville continued its trend of bringing in at least one quarterback from a high school. Adams is the first Texan the Cardinals signed since 2010, when Luke Woodley came from Highland Park in the Dallas area.

"At Purdue, we recruited quite a bit in Texas, so we do have some ties down there with some of our coaches and some relationships we've built," Brohm said. "We'll continue to scour the whole area. ... If we have a chance to compete for young men in maybe certain states that we haven't spent a whole lot of time in, we're definitely going to do it and we're open to it.

"Sometimes for quarterbacks, you've got to go all across the country to get what you think is a good fit. So, we're excited about opening all those doors."

Adams is coming to Louisville after spending his 2023 season in a pro-style offense at Vandegrift, helping the team to a 10-1 season. He finished with 2,128 yards and 27 touchdowns (one interception) on 151-of-216 passing (69.9%).

Louisville brought in former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough and expects six quarterbacks to return, including 2023 signee and four-star prospect Pierce Clarkson, so Adams can use the 2024 season to learn a new system.

Running backs (2)

Signed: Duke Watson (Forsyth, Georgia); Isaac Brown (Homestead, Florida)

The Cardinals likely will take a hit on their offensive production after losing star back Jawhar Jordan, but Watson, who was once committed to Georgia Tech, and Brown can help provide depth and have a good chance of seeing the field. Running back Keyjuan Brown was one of few freshmen to play this season, getting mixed in with Jordan, Isaac Guerendo and Maurice Turner. Turner and Brown are expected to be back next year.

Watson and Isaac Brown are three-star, top-50 running backs, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. This fall, Watson totaled 1,865 yards and 30 touchdowns on 220 carries; Brown gained 1,084 yards on 104 carries. Brohm said both players will have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

Wide receivers (2)

Signed: Jojo Stone (Fairburn, Georgia); Shaun Boykins Jr. (Radcliff, Kentucky)

Stone and Boykins were two of the Cardinals’ best gets during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Stone, the Cardinals' highest-ranked recruit, was once committed to LSU. Boykins is the No. 6 player in Kentucky, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Boykins ended his prep career in style as the Class 6A, District 2 Player of the Year. He earned a spot on The Courier Journal All-State team after catching 84 passes for 1,291 yards and 19 touchdowns. Stone tallied 53 yards on five receptions in two games, according to MaxPreps.

"He's really good at a lot of sports: football, basketball, track," Brohm said of Boykins, "and that's always impressive to me when they can do more than one thing. ... I think he'll add a ton of value to our team. He'll come in and compete right off the bat. (It's) just us getting him up to speed as far as terminology, the speed of the college game. It'll be important to see how he progresses in that."

Wide receiver already is one of the deepest positions on the team. The Cardinals added two more receivers from the portal, which gives the incoming freshmen a slight chance to see the field in the fall. U of L also had a deep receiver group this season, with four freshmen getting on the field: Kris Hughes, Cataurus Hicks, William Fowles and Jaedon King, who played in three games.

Tight end (1)

Signed: Dylan Mesman (Saline, Michigan)

Mesman is the first high school tight end to commit and sign under Brohm. Last year, the Cardinals signed Jamari Johnson, but his initial commitment was with the previous coaching staff. Mesman is Louisville’s second-highest ranked recruit in the 2024 class after Stone and can help the Cardinals right away. U of L took three tight ends from the portal, and by adding Mesman, the team has the depth it lacked at the position this year.

In his final season at Saline High School, Mesman and the Hornets went 9-2. The three-star Michigan native earned a spot on the 2023 Detroit Free Press All-State team.

"He's got a ton of potential if he continues to put weight on and develop," Brohm said of Mesman. "We're excited about him. How fast (will he play)? I don't know, but I think he can compete this year. We'll see where his body gets, but (he's a) very talented young man."

Offensive line (3)

Signed: Ransom McDermott (Noblesville, Indiana); Fred Johnson (Cleveland); Jimmy Williams (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

After taking three offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Louisville repeated the trend by earning commitments from McDermott, the first signee of the day, Johnson, who won a state title with Glenville High School this season, and Williams, all of whom are three-star prospects. Louisville also will have four offensive linemen coming in from the portal, which will provide the team with enough depth to play multiple rotations in the event of injuries. This past season, the Cardinals lost right guard Renato Brown to a season-ending injury and center Bryan Hudson, who graduated, played hurt for most of the year.

Defensive line (2)

Signed: Maurice Davis (Albany, Georgia); Xavier Porter (Tampa, Florida)

Davis was the final commit of the group after decommitting from Ole Miss last month and choosing Louisville less than a week ago. The three-star prospect was the region’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in Georgia, following up a junior season in which he had 39 tackles in six games played. Porter, also a three-star signee, comes to Louisville as a versatile lineman after having played end and tackle for Tampa Catholic. Over the past two seasons, he made 96 tackles with 9 ½ sacks.

With players including Ashton Gillotte, Mason Reiger, Dez Tell and Ramon Puryear expected to be back in addition to transfers Thor Griffith, one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects, and Jordan Guerad, Davis and Porter will have plenty of veterans to learn from.

Linebacker (1)

Signed: Trent Carter (Jacksonville, Florida)

Over the past two years at The Bolles School, the three-star linebacker recorded 253 tackles — 22 for loss — to go with four sacks and three interceptions. The lone linebacker in the 2024 class, he’ll have a good chance of seeing the field next season, mixing in with players including TJ Quinn, who had a breakout season this year, Jaylin Alderman and Stanquan Clark. Clark played in 11 games and made 14 tackles, including the goal-line stand against Indiana this season as a freshman.

Defensive backs (2)

Signed: Jathan Hatch (Corinth, Mississippi); Rae’mon Mosby (Atlanta)

Cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee and Quincy Riley have yet to publicly comment if they’re coming back to Louisville next year, but either way, the Cardinals need more defensive backs. Pulling in two from the portal was key, and now they officially added more with three-star prospects Hatch, who won a state title at Biggersville this fall, and Mosby, who made 16 tackles and two interceptions in seven games.

Hatch will be needed at safety. U of L lost Cam Kelly to graduation, and Josh Minkins transferred to West Virginia. The team will get a boost from Devin Neal coming back and MJ Griffin’s pending return after a season-ending lower leg injury during fall camp.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeff Brohm and Louisville football add 14 during National Signing Day