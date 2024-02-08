Louisville football added QB Tyler Shough despite injuries. Here's why Jeff Brohm did

Tyler Shough, Louisville’s new quarterback, has played college football for six years, going 13-7 as a starter and earning the 2022 Texas Bowl MVP. But he hasn’t had a fully healthy year since his COVID-shortened redshirt sophomore season in 2020 at Oregon.

Shough has never played more than seven games in a season and officially was granted a seventh year of eligibility in December via a medical hardship waiver. He's still recovering from a broken fibula. Despite the chain of what Shough called “freak injuries,” U of L coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t deterred from pursuing Shough after he entered the transfer portal in November.

“We studied exactly what they were,” Brohm said of Shough's injuries. “We've had him in for a physical. We analyzed everything he had. We went through it in great detail. He's had some unlucky times that happened during the season that has caused him to miss some action. That sometimes happens, and sometimes it doesn't. We've all had injuries throughout our time.”

When healthy, Shough has the potential to help Louisville’s offense be one of the ACC's best. He was a four-star recruit, the No. 1 player in Arizona and seventh-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, per 247Sports, as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

As Oregon’s starter in 2020, replacing Justin Herbert, Shough averaged 222.7 passing yards per game with 13 touchdowns to six interceptions. Prior to injuries at Texas Tech, he averaged 218, 186.3 and 186.5 passing yards per game, totaling 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 15 games over three seasons.

“He has a great deal of talent,” Brohm said of Shough. “He's very skilled; he can throw the football. He can see the field. He's 6-foot-4 ½, 6-5, and he's played a lot of football. And, when he's played, he's played well, so those are all great elements to add to your football team.”

In his first season at Texas Tech in 2021, Shough broke his collarbone after four games. He sustained a shoulder injury and broken fibula in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Brohm said Shough’s last injury is something the Cardinals coach experienced with former U of L quarterback Jack Plummer when he was at Purdue, former Boilermakers quarterback David Blough and a host of former Boilermakers wide receivers.

“It just takes five or six months to fully heal,” Brohm added. “I just think that there's always gonna be a risk for injury.”

Shough sustained his last injury against West Virginia on Sept. 23, so he should be fully recovered about March.

While Shough, an Arizona native, works to get there, the Cardinals will look to develop depth behind him. After losing Brock Domann and Evan Conley — Louisville’s backup quarterbacks over the last three seasons — to graduation, U of L has Pierce Clarkson, Brady Allen and Harrison Bailey returning.

The three returning QBs learned behind Plummer last season and used Holiday Bowl practices to continue developing. They each played in one game last year and combined for 65 yards on 5-for-8 passing. Bailey threw a 34-yard touchdown pass against Murray State on Sept. 7.

“We want to develop the other quarterbacks on our roster, which we feel good about, but it doesn't happen overnight,” Brohm said. “... We're gonna continue to improve the quarterback position as much as we can between now and fall camp to make sure that all guys on deck are ready to play just in case something happens."

