Louisville roster tracker: Four defensive players enter transfer portal

Louisville's defensive line was stacked this season.

Between returning players like Ashton Gillotte, Dez Tell and a healthy Jermayne Lole along with portal additions Stephen Herron and Jeff Clark, the depth caused playing time to come at a premium with some not seeing the field much, if at all. Still, the competition in the room made Louisville's defense one of the best in the country. The unit ranked first nationally in red zone defense, 12th in rushing defense, 16th in total defense, as well as 26th in both sacks and tackles for loss.

But Victoine Brown wasn't part of that group and Popeye Williams played a small part statistically. Williams logged 11 snaps in two games played, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown didn't see the field this season.

The transfer portal opened Monday and the pair wasted no time announcing on X, formerly known as Twitter, their plans to leave Louisville. Linebacker Jackson Hamilton and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew did the same with the Cardinals losing four defensive players so far.

Stay tuned to this page for the latest on Louisville's outgoing transfer players.

Here is a list of Cardinals players to enter the transfer portal:

Popeye Williams, Soph., DL

Williams was the Cardinals' highest-ranked recruit as the only four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was listed as Indiana's sixth-best player and No. 17 edge rusher in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In his 2022 collegiate debut, Williams played 34 snaps in five games and logged three tackles. As a sophomore, he played less and was credited with only one quarterback hurry.

"Looking for a home that will develop me for the next level," Williams posted.

Early Crystal Ball predictions have him going to Ball State.

Recruitment 100% open! Looking for a home that will help develop me for the next level. pic.twitter.com/wr7YW41tZX — Popeye Williams (@Popeye2022) December 4, 2023

Victoine Brown, R. Soph., DL

In three years at Louisville, Brown has played six snaps in two games, all of which were during his redshirt season in 2021. Coming out of Georgia, Brown was a three-star athlete ranked 38th among in-state players and No. 63 among defensive linemen.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for him.

Thank you louisville ! 🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/qo6yGUDBq6 — Victoine Brown II (@BrownVictoine) December 4, 2023

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, R. Fr., Defensive back

The Georgia native spent one season at Louisville and will now look for a third school in as many seasons. He started at Texas A&M where he recorded two tackles in three games played in 2022 before becoming a Cardinal. This season, he only played in four games but didn't log any stats.

Jackson Hamilton, R. Soph., Linebacker

T.J. Quinn and Jaylin Alderman emerged as the Cardinals' starting linebackers and kept the positions with Quinn becoming the team's leading tackler in a breakout season.

That didn't leave much room for Hamilton, a reserve linebacker who played in 12 games but saw action on the defensive side of the ball in six games, playing 54 snaps totaling 11 tackles and a pass breakup on the year. Hamilton has two years of eligibility left.

Holiday Bowl first look: Story lines, odds, players to watch

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville roster tracker: 4 defensive players enter transfer portal