Louisville football's Ashton Gillotte, Quincy Riley could be pros. Here's why they're back

After being two of Louisville football's best defenders last season, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley are returning with something to prove.

They are putting off the NFL draft for another year not only to get better but also to help the Cardinals get another shot at the ACC championship. In coach Jeff Brohm’s first season, U of L made the title game for the first time in program history. Riley and Gillotte played a key part and are eager to hoist the championship trophy.

“Now that we see we can get there, it just motivates us to get back there and finish the business that we didn’t finish,” Riley said.

Gillotte, an All-ACC first-team selection, anchored the defensive line in 2023 and had a team-leading 14 ½ tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 45 total tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. For as dominant as the Florida native was, he reacclimated to a position in 2023. Gillotte became a more versatile lineman, moving between the inside and end positions after not having played on the edge since high school.

Still, he was the highest-graded defensive player (85.9) and had the most quarterback pressures on the team (58).

“I think coming back being able to focus on that will allow me to develop into the player I want to be,” Gillotte said of playing defensive end. “... They (scouts) haven't seen me on the edge as much, so there's a little bit of a gray area like, 'What should he actually play?' So, I think going out this year gives me a chance to prove that I am a D-end and I can play both if I need to. It just gives me a lot of flexibility, and that's a good thing.”

Riley is looking forward to playing under defensive coordinator Ron English and cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis again after making big strides in 2023. He went from an overall defensive grade of 69.4 in 2022 to 85.8, second best on the team, last fall while playing a team-leading 831 snaps. His 11 pass breakups in 2023 were nine more than he had in 2022.

Riley ended his redshirt junior season with 49 tackles and three interceptions. He yielded 23 receptions and a touchdown on a team-high 63 targets.

“This was my first year, in college football, really having fun playing, so that was a pro (to coming back),” Riley said. “Also, improving my draft stock. That was another pro. And, just bettering myself.”

Louisville's Quincy Riley decided to return in 2024 in hopes of leading the Cardinals to victory in the ACC championship game.

With a large incoming transfer group that includes three defensive linemen and seven defensive backs, Riley and Gillotte add not only talent and experience but also stability to a Cardinals defense that will have three starting positions to fill in the absence of defensive backs Jarvis Brownlee and Cam Kelly and defensive lineman Stephen Herron.

Gillotte and Riley, who are naturally reserved, also want to become more vocal leaders. Gillotte said he read books on coaching last year to help with that, and Riley mimicked what he saw from his coaches.

“You’ve just got to know when to be vocal, and that’s a crucial part about being a leader,” Gillotte said. “We have to be able to lead by example but knowing when you have to have the difficult conversations, knowing when to call people out. That’s something that I’ve done more recently, just trying to call out what we expect from the team.”

That expectation of getting back to the ACC championship game and winning it is also part of the reason Gillotte and Riley are still Cardinals.

“Now we have a standard to uphold,” Gillotte said. “That’s the thing with raising the bar: Now that’s going to be the expectation. ... We know what we can do, so it’s (about) executing and getting back to that level.”

