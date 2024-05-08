Looking back at Colorado’s history against Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes have completed their last season in the Pac-12 and will triumphantly return to the Big 12 Conference in 2024. We are looking back to mark the occasion and see how CU football has fared against its former Big 12 rivals. First up on the Buffs’ Big 12 slate next season is the Baylor Bears.

Colorado joined the Big Seven in 1947 and stuck around when the conference expanded into the Big 12 with the addition of Baylor and three other schools. CU had played Baylor out of conference a handful of times, going 5-4 before meeting as Big 12 foes for the first time in 1998.

The Buffaloes dominated their early Big 12 matchups with Baylor, winning the first three games by a combined score of 89-16. However, CU has struggled as of late against the Bears, who have won three of the last four matchups.

All time, the Buffaloes own a slight 9-7 advantage over Baylor in 16 matchups.

Colorado will look to take further control of the series when the teams meet on Sept. 21 in Boulder.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire