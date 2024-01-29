Way-too-early record predictions for every Big 12 football team in 2024
A new era of college football will begin this fall with several powerhouse programs entering new conferences.
In addition to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, 10 different Pac-12 programs are joining either the Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC. Colorado, along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, landed in the Big 12, creating a 16-team conference that stretches across nearly the entire country.
While rosters are still expected to change considerably over the next few months with another transfer portal window opening in April, it’s time to begin looking ahead to the 2024 season. Below are my way-too-early record predictions for every Big 12 football team in 2024:
Baylor Bears
Projected Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 3-9 (2-7 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at Utah
vs. Air Force
vs. TCU
Projected Wins: Tarleton State, BYU
Projected Losses: Utah (non-league), Air Force, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Houston Cougars
Projected Regular Season Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at Oklahoma
at Arizona
vs. Utah
Projected Wins: UNLV, Rice, Baylor
Projected Losses: Oklahoma, Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Utah, Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU
Arizona State Sun Devils
Projected Record: 4-8 (1-8 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
Most Notable Games
vs. Mississippi State
at Arizona
vs. Utah
Projected Wins: Wyoming, Mississippi State, Texas State, UCF
Projected Losses: Arizona, BYU, Utah, Kansas, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
BYU Cougars
Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at SMU
vs. Arizona
vs. Oklahoma State
Projected Wins: Southern Illinois, Wyoming, Arizona State, Houston
Projected Losses: SMU, Baylor, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, UCF
UCF Knights
Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at Florida
vs. Colorado
vs. Utah
Projected Wins: New Hampshire, Sam Houston, BYU, Cincinnati
Projected Losses: Florida, Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, West Virginia
Cincinnati Bearcats
Projected Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at Colorado
vs. TCU
at Kansas State
Projected Wins: Towson, Pitt, Miami (OH), Arizona State, Houston
Projected Losses: TCU, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF
TCU Horned Frogs
Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at SMU
at Kansas
vs. Texas Tech
Projected Wins: Stanford, Long Island, Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF
Projected Losses: SMU, Kansas, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech
Iowa State Cyclones
Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 7-6 (6-3 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at Iowa
vs. Kansas State
at Kansas
Projected Wins: North Dakota, Arkansas State, Houston, Baylor, Kansas State, Cincinnati, UCF
Projected Losses: Iowa, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia, Texas Tech
West Virginia Mountaineers
Projected Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 9-4 (6-3 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
vs. Penn State
at Pitt
vs. Kansas
Projected Wins: UAlbany, Pitt, Cincinnati, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF
Projected Losses: Penn State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
at Washington State
at Arizona
vs. Colorado
Projected Wins: Abilene Christian, Washington State, North Texas, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU
Projected Losses: Arizona, Oklahoma State, Colorado
Kansas State Wildcats
Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 9-4 (6-3 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
vs. Arizona
vs. Kansas
at Colorado
Projected Wins: UT Martin, Tulane, Arizona (non-league), BYU, Houston, Arizona State, Kansas, Cincinnati, West Virginia
Projected Losses: Colorado, Iowa State, Oklahoma State
Kansas Jayhawks
Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 9-4 (5-4 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
vs. Colorado
at Kansas State
vs. Iowa State
Projected Wins: Lindenwood, Illinois, UNLV, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, TCU, Houston, Iowa State
Projected Losses: Kansas State, West Virginia, Colorado
Arizona Wildcats
Projected Record: 10-2 (8-1 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)
Most Notable Games
at Kansas State
vs. Arizona State
vs. Colorado
Projected Wins: New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia, BYU, TCU, UCF
Projected Losses: Kansas State (non-league), Utah
Utah Utes
Projected Record: 12-0 (9-0 Pac-12)
Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
Most Notable Games
at Utah State
at Colorado
vs. Arizona
Projected Wins: Southern Illinois, Baylor (non-league), Utah State, Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF, Arizona, BYU, TCU, Iowa State
Projected Losses: None
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 10-4 (7-2 Big 12)
Most Notable Games
vs. Arkansas
at Colorado
at Kansas State
Projected Wins: South Dakota State, Arkansas, Tulsa, Baylor, BYU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State
Projected Losses: Utah, Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes
Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
Record in 2023: 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12)
Most Notable Games
at Nebraska
vs. Oklahoma State
vs. Utah
Projected Wins: North Dakota State, Nebraska, Colorado State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
Projected Losses: Arizona, Utah