A new era of college football will begin this fall with several powerhouse programs entering new conferences.

In addition to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, 10 different Pac-12 programs are joining either the Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC. Colorado, along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, landed in the Big 12, creating a 16-team conference that stretches across nearly the entire country.

While rosters are still expected to change considerably over the next few months with another transfer portal window opening in April, it’s time to begin looking ahead to the 2024 season. Below are my way-too-early record predictions for every Big 12 football team in 2024:

Baylor Bears

Projected Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 3-9 (2-7 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at Utah

vs. Air Force

vs. TCU

Projected Wins: Tarleton State, BYU

Projected Losses: Utah (non-league), Air Force, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Houston Cougars

Projected Regular Season Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at Oklahoma

at Arizona

vs. Utah

Projected Wins: UNLV, Rice, Baylor

Projected Losses: Oklahoma, Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Utah, Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU

Arizona State Sun Devils

Projected Record: 4-8 (1-8 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

vs. Mississippi State

at Arizona

vs. Utah

Projected Wins: Wyoming, Mississippi State, Texas State, UCF

Projected Losses: Arizona, BYU, Utah, Kansas, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

BYU Cougars

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at SMU

vs. Arizona

vs. Oklahoma State

Projected Wins: Southern Illinois, Wyoming, Arizona State, Houston

Projected Losses: SMU, Baylor, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, UCF

UCF Knights

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at Florida

vs. Colorado

vs. Utah

Projected Wins: New Hampshire, Sam Houston, BYU, Cincinnati

Projected Losses: Florida, Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats

Projected Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at Colorado

vs. TCU

at Kansas State

Projected Wins: Towson, Pitt, Miami (OH), Arizona State, Houston

Projected Losses: TCU, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF

TCU Horned Frogs

Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at SMU

at Kansas

vs. Texas Tech

Projected Wins: Stanford, Long Island, Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF

Projected Losses: SMU, Kansas, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech

Iowa State Cyclones

Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (6-3 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at Iowa

vs. Kansas State

at Kansas

Projected Wins: North Dakota, Arkansas State, Houston, Baylor, Kansas State, Cincinnati, UCF

Projected Losses: Iowa, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia, Texas Tech

West Virginia Mountaineers

Projected Record: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 9-4 (6-3 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

vs. Penn State

at Pitt

vs. Kansas

Projected Wins: UAlbany, Pitt, Cincinnati, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF

Projected Losses: Penn State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

at Washington State

at Arizona

vs. Colorado

Projected Wins: Abilene Christian, Washington State, North Texas, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU

Projected Losses: Arizona, Oklahoma State, Colorado

Kansas State Wildcats

Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 9-4 (6-3 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

vs. Arizona

vs. Kansas

at Colorado

Projected Wins: UT Martin, Tulane, Arizona (non-league), BYU, Houston, Arizona State, Kansas, Cincinnati, West Virginia

Projected Losses: Colorado, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

Kansas Jayhawks

Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 9-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

vs. Colorado

at Kansas State

vs. Iowa State

Projected Wins: Lindenwood, Illinois, UNLV, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, TCU, Houston, Iowa State

Projected Losses: Kansas State, West Virginia, Colorado

Arizona Wildcats

Projected Record: 10-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

at Kansas State

vs. Arizona State

vs. Colorado

Projected Wins: New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia, BYU, TCU, UCF

Projected Losses: Kansas State (non-league), Utah

Utah Utes

Projected Record: 12-0 (9-0 Pac-12)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

at Utah State

at Colorado

vs. Arizona

Projected Wins: Southern Illinois, Baylor (non-league), Utah State, Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF, Arizona, BYU, TCU, Iowa State

Projected Losses: None

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 10-4 (7-2 Big 12)

Most Notable Games

vs. Arkansas

at Colorado

at Kansas State

Projected Wins: South Dakota State, Arkansas, Tulsa, Baylor, BYU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State

Projected Losses: Utah, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes

Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

at Nebraska

vs. Oklahoma State

vs. Utah

Projected Wins: North Dakota State, Nebraska, Colorado State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

Projected Losses: Arizona, Utah

