Look: Rams players arrive for 1st day of offseason workouts

It seems like not long ago that the Los Angeles Rams’ 2023 season came to an end with their loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round, but the team is already back in the building preparing for the 2024 campaign.

Monday marked the first day of the offseason workout program, which will gradually ramp up leading into summer break before training camp. Initially, players will mostly go through meetings and lifting sessions, but they’ll be on the field for OTAs in May.

Players began arriving for these voluntary workouts, including Kobie Turner, Ernest Jones, Quentin Lake and Rob Havenstein. Players aren’t required to participate in these workouts but the Rams are not expected to have any holdouts, so attendance should be near-perfect, if not 100%.

The new guys have made their way into the Rams’ building, too. Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White, Kamren Curl, Jonah Jackson and Colby Parkinson all arrived on the first day as they get acclimated to their new team.

Here’s the full schedule for the Rams’ offseason program this year.

First Day : April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts : May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

