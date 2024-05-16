Yahoo Sports Staff
2024 NFL schedule release: Everything you need to know about this season's slate
The NFL's full regular-season schedule was announced Wednesday and it got the usual over-the-top coverage from broadcasters, including the league's network and ESPN2. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 season.
NFL schedule highlights
Full NFL schedule: Every single game that will be played in 2024
The top 10 must-watch games of the regular season
Holiday games: Cowboys to host Giants on Thanksgiving, plus first-ever contests on Netflix
Chargers drop another creative schedule release video
How did the NFL do with its matchups for Amazon, ESPN+, Netflix and Peacock?
Cowboys, 49ers, Jets to have 6 prime-time games each this season
2024 NFL key dates
Late May to early June: OTAs and mandatory minicamps
July 17: Franchise tag deadline
Mid-to-late July: Training camps open
August: Preseason
Nov. 5: Trade deadline
Feb. 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans
Live44 updates
How does the NFL schedule get made? 'This is our Christmas'
The man. The myth. The legend.
NFL VP of Broadcasting Mike North talks about the process of putting together 32 schedules for 32 teams ⬇️
📺: NFL Schedule Release on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OyRFr8ORBh
— NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2024
Lewis Hamilton helps Broncos announce 2024 schedule
The Broncos owner and F1 legend made a meal out of the 2024 schedule.
.@LewisHamilton ATE and left no crumbs. 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/VKMfBAtYIt
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2024
Cowboys, 49ers, Jets to have 6 prime-time games each this season
The 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and get ready for a lot of Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and Brock Purdy in prime time this fall.
The Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets lead the way with six prime-time games each across ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and NBC this season.
The Cowboys will be on "Sunday Night Football" three times throughout the season. They'll host the New York Giants in their annual Thanksgiving game, too. The 49ers, who will host the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8, will host the Jets to open the season on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1. They'll also close out "Monday Night Football" in Week 17. The Jets are split evenly among the three networks in prime-time slots.
There are nine teams in the league with five prime-time games each this season. Four teams — the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals — will appear in just a single prime time game. The Cardinals' game is an ESPN+ exclusive.
The Carolina Panthers are the only team in the league that didn't get a prime-time game.
Most primetime games: 49ers, Cowboys, Jets (6) 🤩
Least primetime games: Panthers (0) 😬 pic.twitter.com/MUucFcSREI
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2024
Panthers are odd man out
The Carolina Panthers are the only NFL team without a prime-time game this season — maybe they can paint a better picture next year.
We like it, Picasso 👨🎨@Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0s3aVcQMEf
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2024
Full NFL schedule: Every single game that will be played in 2024
Want to know when every single game of the 2024 season will be played? We've got you covered right here.
Some of the most 🍿 matchups of the NFL season pic.twitter.com/teACzCGfqf
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2024
Chargers drop another creative schedule release video, with a dig at Harrison Butker's commencement address
No one out-tries the Los Angeles Chargers on NFL schedule release day, and the team lived up to its reputation on Wednesday.
After two years of the most disrespectful anime trailers you will ever see, the Chargers went in a different direction for 2024. They used a Sims-style animation to hurl jokes and references at their future opponents, and it is a delightful few minutes.
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024
How did the NFL do with its matchups for Amazon, ESPN+, Netflix and Peacock?
The NFL has many mouths to feed when it comes to their broadcasting partners and the regular season schedule. And it's not just the traditional networks anymore.
Netflix has entered the fray with a pair of Christmas games. The NFL announced that partnership, which will include Christmas games the next three years on Netflix, on Wednesday. Peacock, NBC's streaming service, had a regular season game and a playoff game last season. The playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs set a record as the largest streamed event in U.S. history. ESPN+ also got a game last season, when the Atlanta Falcons played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 4, and was given another exclusive game this season.
The NFL has many broadcast partners including its own NFL Network to satisfy with quality matchups, and a lot of subscriptions for fans if they want all the games. Here's how the NFL handled handing out matchups to the streaming services this season.
Only 113 days until Week 1!
📺: NFL Schedule Release on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/byzkoRKWBC
— NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2024
Chicago Bears go back to school for 2024 schedule release
The season moves pretty fast.
If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. pic.twitter.com/MpXMPEcTD6
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024
Cowboys to host Giants on Thanksgiving, holiday games feature first-ever contests on Netflix
Get out your calendars, NFL fans. It's time to make some holiday plans.
It doesn't matter that it's only May. The NFL released the full schedule of holiday games for the 2024 season on Wednesday night.
Old traditions, like the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, continue to endure, but the offerings have expanded in recent years to include games on Black Friday and Christmas Day.
Check out all the holiday games here.
We think you should...watch this schedule release video
We hired a couple Detroiters to help us unveil this year’s schedule@ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/5DpHhcqp7X
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 16, 2024
Fan of great QB matchups? Chiefs' schedule is full of them.
Week 1: Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson
Week 2: Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow
Weeks 4, 14: Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert
Week 11: Mahomes vs. Josh Allen
Week 16: Mahomes vs. CJ Stroud
+ Super Bowl rematch vs. Niners Week 7.
- Frank Schwab
NFL schedule release: The top 10 must watch games of the regular season
In about four months, we get NFL regular-season games back in our lives. And now we know who is playing who, and when.
The NFL released its 18-week regular-season schedule on Wednesday. There are 272 games now on the calendar. Not all of them are equal.
Here are the 10 (well, actually 11) best games on the schedule for the 2024 regular season.
How do you say NFL schedule in Simlish? Nice job, Chargers.
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024
Titans bring back an old friend to announce their schedule
The Titans brought back "Red Stallions girl" to announce their schedule 😭
(via @Titans)pic.twitter.com/RKKGiePrsa
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2024
Rams take their NFL schedule for a ride
5 o'clock on the dot, we're in our (schedule) drop top pic.twitter.com/oWuELM27wR
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024
The Sunday Night Football schedule is here
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL! @SNFonNBC
📺: NFL Schedule Release on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9x8EaHctOp
— NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2024
Chiefs, Jets, 49ers and Cowboys rule prime time
Only three teams have 6 primetime appearances on the 2024 NFL Schedule@49ers @dallascowboys
And…the @nyjets who also play in London
So that’s a league-best 7 stand-alone games for the Jets…and the @Chiefs
Will reveal and explain all @nflnetwork 8pmET pic.twitter.com/3NKQPopW7V
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) May 15, 2024
The wait is almost over...
waitin' on you, 2024 schedule pic.twitter.com/7gfnmO16dg
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2024
Who's hungry...for the NFL schedule release?
The Chargers, as always, had some fun before tonight's official schedule release, posting their opponents as Pop-Tarts on X.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2024
The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot might like a word.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2024
Kirk Cousins marvels at 'unbelievable' excitement around NFL schedule release
VIDEO: We are about 3 hours away from the NFL Schedule release for the #Falcons.
Kirk Cousins gave his thoughts on the, now, "big day" of sorts for teams and fans. pic.twitter.com/dRag2H2InK
— Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 15, 2024
Giving thanks for Bears-Lions
The Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane reports that Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will face off on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) this year at Ford Field. The Bears and Lions last met on Thanksgiving in 2021.
On Wednesdays, we release the schedule pic.twitter.com/X6WYytVlwS
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 15, 2024
- Danica Creahan
How to watch the NFL schedule release
With the NFL Draft settled, it’s time for one last major event in the NFL offseason: the 2024 NFL schedule reveal. After a lot of suspense surrounding the official date that the league will drop the full 2024-25 NFL season schedule, it has finally been confirmed. The NFL schedule reveal is happening tonight, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET. While each network gets to tease a game or two from the season that their channel(s) will be broadcasting, you can catch the complete schedule reveal on NFL Network and ESPN2 this evening. Here’s everything you need to know about ways to watch the 2024 NFL schedule reveal.
Which NFL teams will have the best schedule announcement videos this year? Atlanta got off to a good start with this one.
Streets is watching@NFL Schedule Release @NFLNetwork | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/J2esHGY1Tf
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 15, 2024
According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Caleb Williams will begin his career against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 1, before heading to Houston to face the Texans in Week 2 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2
#Bears dive right into AFC South schedule. Tennessee followed by road trips to Houston and then Indy in Weeks 1-3.
— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 15, 2024
After a long, four-hour wait, we finally know which games we'll be unwrapping on Netflix's Christmas Day broadcast: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.
The NFL Christmas Day games on Netflix will be:
Chiefs v. Steelers
Ravens v. Texans pic.twitter.com/5ollrfQbNt
— Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024
How NFL players view schedule release day
NFL Schedule Release Day.
Here’s what players look at:
- First Game
- Bye Week
- Thursday Night Game
- Any other games that may disrupt routine/recovery (International, MNF, etc)
- Possible weather games (Buffalo in December, Miami in Sept, etc)
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2024
When will we see No 1. pick Caleb Williams this season?
How many primetime games will the Bears have this season? @Pschrags expects a lot 👀
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pFMjmV8xK9
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 15, 2024
The wait is almost over...
Almost time, Krewe.
📺: Schedule Release at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/gJKU70jeNs
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 15, 2024
- Frank Schwab
'Hard Knocks' extending to offseason access, and will feature the Giants
"Hard Knocks" has become a staple for its training camp seasons, and it has added in-season versions of the show the past couple years.
Now an interesting wrinkle to the series: offseason access.
HBO announced that "Hard Knocks, Offseason with the New York Giants" will debut on July 2 on Max, the network's streaming service. Presumably that will feature an inside look at the team's approach to the scouting combine, free agency and the NFL Draft.
Read more here.
Unprecedented access to the biggest decisions and boldest moves. #HardKnocks Offseason with the New York Giants premieres July 2 on Max. #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/HVvavr4SBM
— Max (@StreamOnMax) May 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher, Frank Schwab
Netflix is the new home for Christmas games
Netflix is taking a big, big step into the world of live sports. The streaming company announced Wednesday that they will be airing both NFL games scheduled on Christmas Day. No teams have been announced yet.
Netflix will broadcast NFL games on Christmas not just in 2024, but 2025 and 2026 as well.
Netflix hosted the popular “Quarterback" reality series in 2023. That served as a way to start a partnership between the league and the streaming service.
The NFL has moved to put more games on streaming services, most notably giving the Thursday night package to Amazon Prime Video. Last year the NFL announced Peacock, an NBC streaming service, would broadcast a playoff game. Peacock got the Kansas City Chiefs' wild-card round win over the Miami Dolphins in January.
It's another revenue stream for the NFL, and Netflix is signing up for three years of NFL games on Christmas.
You can’t spell Netflix without “NFL”
Netflix will be the home to watch the NFL’s 2024 Christmas Day games LIVE! https://t.co/uzZVLUhNjt pic.twitter.com/BIy8FUV5NW
— Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024
Schedule release day is finally here
And here we are.@NFL schedule release on @NFLNetwork tonight at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/FH4V0gj6Qd
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
NFL reveals full 2024 international schedule
We already knew the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be heading to São Paulo, Brazil on Friday night of Week 1, but Wednesday the NFL released the rest of its 2024 international schedule.
There will be three games in London, England this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6 and the Chicago Bears vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars one week later on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The lone game at Wembley Stadium will have the Jaguars taking on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 20. This will be the second time the Jaguars will have back-to-back games in the U.K. — their 12th and 13th games in London.
In the final international NFL game of the season will pit the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
The 2024 International Schedule is set! 🏈🗺️@NFLBrasil | @NFLUKIRE | @NFLDeutschland
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HMwi7SLZ8h
— NFL (@NFL) May 15, 2024
Jason Kelce joins 'Monday Night Football' crew
Jason Kelce is officially joining ESPN as an analyst, the network announced on Tuesday.
It's a multi-year agreement for Kelce, who retired in March after 13 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will join "Monday Night Countdown" in the buildup to "Monday Night Football" during the 2024 season, and the wild card and divisional round playoff games.
ESPN officially has signed former Eagles standout Jason Kelce to a multi-year deal. Kelce will join Monday Night Countdown, leading into Monday Night Football, then appear again at halftime. He will be a part of ESPN and ABC’s coverage of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles in 2027. pic.twitter.com/3yOCGEM6Td
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2024
Kelce, 36, will also join ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage, which will include Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles when the network airs the game.
Read the full story here.
When will these big-time reunions take place? 👀
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iy60Es0ihe
— NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2024
- Frank Schwab
Tom Brady's announcing debut will be Cowboys at Browns in Week 1
It's rare for an NFL game — and a good matchup at that — to be overshadowed by who is in the broadcasting booth.
The NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday, but one of the biggest games has been released early. Fox said its late Sunday game in Week 1 will be the Dallas Cowboys at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
More notable than the game itself is it will mark Tom Brady's debut on Fox. The all-time great quarterback signed a monster 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox and will be the network's lead color commentator.
The Brady component of the Cowboys-Browns game is notable enough that the NFL allowed its network partner to announce that game Monday, two days before the rest of the schedule.
COWBOYS VS. BROWNS WEEK 1 FOR TOM BRADY'S BROADCASTING DEBUT 🔥
(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/VWrVlv75gq
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2024
49ers set for Chiefs rematch in Week 7: Report
According to Cam Inman of the Mercury News, the San Francisco 49ers will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on October 20 at Levi's Stadium. And if that wasn't enough, Tom Brady will be in the booth for Fox Sports.
Already on the schedule is the 49ers' opening-week game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 9.
Falcons vs. Steelers in Week 1?
Multiple sources around the league tell me the Falcons will open up the NFL season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former HC and current Steelers OC Arthur Smith
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 14, 2024
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15, CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
So where are the defending Super Bowl champions heading after their season-opener against the Ravens? Back home to face the Cincinnati Bengals, of course! The Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow rivalry will start its newest chapter at 4:25 p.m. ET on Week 2.
Week 2: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sept. 12, Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime is getting a barnburner of a game to kick off its 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule.
The problem with Thursday night NFL games, no matter the network or streaming service, has been the matchups generally feel like throwaways. The NFL has to satisfy network partners that have games Sunday afternoon, and Sunday and Monday nights, and there hasn't always been a lot left over for Thursday nights.
In Week 2, the Bills and Dolphins will play the first Thursday Night Football game of the season on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/ALdmlVk5W4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2024
Amazon Prime Video didn't get a great schedule of games in 2022. It was a little better in 2023, but 2024 is starting with a fantastic game.
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet up in Week 2 for the first Thursday night game on the Prime Video package this season. The first Thursday night game, between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, will be on NBC.
Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 9, ESPN, 8:20 p.m. ET
A year after the Jets' Monday Night Football season opener turned ugly after Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury, they're trying it again. For the second year in a row, the Jets are getting the coveted Monday Night Football slot on Week 1, when they'll face the Niners.
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8, Fox, 4:25 p.m. ET
The Cowboys, who are expected to be among the frontrunners for most prime-time spots, will be on the road in the afternoon against the Browns. This game will be Tom Brady's debut as a color commentator for Fox.
LFG! 😤
EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady's FOX Sports broadcasting debut.
📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n6oJ0wUMrB
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 13, 2024
Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, Peacock
The league's first game in Brazil features two playoff teams. It'll also be the NFL's first Friday opener for teams since 1970.
"We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo," said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy via the team website. "We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago, and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."
NFL SCHEDULE: So far, only two confirmed games for the #Eagles
Week 1 in Brazil vs the Green Bay Packers
AND
Sunday, February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, the opponent is still TBD pic.twitter.com/ZKUWMfPDj6
— Sidelines - Eagles 🦅🏈 (@SSN_Eagles) May 14, 2024
The Packers have played outside of the United States several times, though most have been preseason games. They've played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They've played only one regular-season game on foreign soil: the 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London, which they lost 27-22.
There will be four other international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for a game played in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will both be home teams for games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be playing their 12th London game since 2013.
- Frank Schwab
NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Ravens in 2024 season opener
At the end of the upcoming season, the 59th Super Bowl will be played. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.
The overwhelming story of the 2024 NFL season will be the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of history. The Chiefs won each of the past two Super Bowls, and are looking to be the first team ever to win a third in a row.
Before fast forwarding to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, there's a regular season to be played. And it starts in Kansas City on Thursday night, Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs' opponent for the traditional opener for the reigning Super Bowl champs will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Read the full story here.
Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 5, NBC, 8 p.m. ET
It's a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, where the Chiefs prevailed en route to winning their second straight Super Bowl title. Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes is as good as it gets. So why not an early encore?