2024 NFL schedule release: Everything you need to know about this season's slate

The 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, and get ready for a lot of Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and Brock Purdy in prime time this fall.

The Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets lead the way with six prime-time games each across ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and NBC this season.

The Cowboys will be on "Sunday Night Football" three times throughout the season. They'll host the New York Giants in their annual Thanksgiving game, too. The 49ers, who will host the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8, will host the Jets to open the season on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1. They'll also close out "Monday Night Football" in Week 17. The Jets are split evenly among the three networks in prime-time slots.

There are nine teams in the league with five prime-time games each this season. Four teams — the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals — will appear in just a single prime time game. The Cardinals' game is an ESPN+ exclusive.

The Carolina Panthers are the only team in the league that didn't get a prime-time game.