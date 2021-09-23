A look back at Vols’ 2003 victory over Florida

Throughout its tradition-rich history, Tennessee has captured monumental victories.

This season, each week, Vols Wire will look back at one of Tennessee’s memorable games against its upcoming opponent.

The Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will travel to take on Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised by ESPN.

Saturday’s contest will be the 51st all-time meeting between the two SEC East division rivals. The Gators hold a 30-20 advantage in the series.

This installment will revisit UT’s, 24-10, victory in 2003 at Florida.

In this contest, which was played on Sept. 20, 2003, the Vols fell behind early when Florida’s Matt Leach kicked a 47-yard field goal with 9 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Gators held a slim advantage until just before halftime when Casey Clausen connected with James Banks on a 48-yard touchdown pass.

James Wilhoit kicked an extra point to give the Vols a 7-3 lead with 0:04 left in the second stanza.

The Vols took control of the contest during the third quarter, pulling ahead 17-3 as Wilhoit kicked a 51-yard field goal and Jabari Davis scored on a 1-yard plunge in the frame.

The Gators pulled to within 17-10 on DeSean Wynn’s 1-yard run with 14:10 remaining in the game.

Tennessee would put the game away when Davis, who finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, had the game’s last score, a 9-yard run at the 9:25 mark of the final frame.

Clausen was 17-of-23 for 235 yards. He had one touchdown and an interception in the contest. Banks totaled two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.