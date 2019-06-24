Lonzo Ball on trade to Pelicans: 'It's good news'

After two injury-plagued, dramatic seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the package that sent Anthony Davis to L.A.

Ball, who was sent to New Orleans alongside Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, made his first public comment about the still unofficial trade on Sunday. Ball called it “good news.”

Lonzo Ball’s reaction to being traded.



Good luck in New Orleans @ZO2_ 💯 pic.twitter.com/rNNJLQcFDk — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) June 23, 2019

“You probably heard the news. It’s good news in my opinion,” Ball said in a video posted to Facebook. “‘Melo had a game today. He did good. I got traded. That was good. Now we’re going to be taking the show to New Orleans and turning up out there.”

LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s controversial father, said last week that New Orleans is “one of the best teams” Lonzo could play for. He also bashed the Lakers’ organization and said they will “never win another championship.”

Lonzo to play key role alongside Zion Williamson

Ball, a native of the Los Angeles area, was chosen second overall by the Lakers in the 2017 draft after a standout freshman season at UCLA. He has shown flashes of potential during his time in the NBA, but has also missed significant time due to injuries.

Ball played in 52 games as a rookie and was limited to 47 games last year, the first season with LeBron James on the Lakers. Over those two seasons, Ball has averaged 10 points, 6.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting just 38 percent from the field, including a 31.5 percent mark from beyond the arc and just 43.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

But Ball is still just 21 years old and will have the chance to play a big role on the Pelicans’ young core that is highlighted by No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. New Orleans also chose Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the first round of this year’s draft.

Ball, a 6-foot-6 point guard, will likely start next to veteran Jrue Holiday in the Pelicans’ backcourt.

