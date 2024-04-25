Lock Jones starts for Scarlets against Sharks

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v SharksVenue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 26 April Kick off: 19:35 BSTCoverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Updates BBC Radio Wales. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights, Scrum V Sunday, 28 April, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 BST and later on demand. [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Second row Morgan Jones returns for Scarlets as their only change for Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) game at home to Sharks.

Jones, 24, replaces Scotland lock Alex Craig who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The bench shows two changes from last weekend's defeat at Edinburgh, with prop Steff Thomas and scrum-half Kieran Hardy coming into the squad.

Seventeen of the matchday 23 have come through the Scarlets pathway.

Former Wales Under-20s lock Jones will be making his 17th appearance of the season but only his fifth start.

Wales back Ioan Lloyd remains on the Welsh region's injured list along with Wyn Jones, Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Jarrod Taylor, Josh Macleod, Teddy Leatherbarrow, Isaac Young and Jac Davies.

Lukhanyo Am leads a vastly experienced, Springbok-laden Sharks team, with head coach John Plumtree also recalling South African internationals Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth.

Scarlets are 14th in the URC table, one place and two points behind Sharks. Both sides have won three and lost 11 league games.

Sharks' defeat at Glasgow last weekend came after two consecutive victories and the South African side have not won away since February 2023.

Scarlets have lost all three matches they have played against South African opponents this season.

“We were obviously disappointed by the result in Edinburgh last weekend especially after leading the game on the hour mark," Scarlets head coach Dwyane Peel said.

"We spoke about showing fight and playing with a bit of freedom, and there were elements of that in our game. We need to stay in that fight for 80 minutes.

"This week, we have prepared for the best version of the Sharks. They can put out a Springbok pack if they want and that is a massive challenge and an exciting one. Every time you play a South African side it is a physical challenge and you have to step up.”

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Eddie James, Tomi Lewis; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias (capt), Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Taine Plumtree, Dan Davis, Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Steff Thomas, Harri O’Connor, Jac Price, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Ryan Conbeer.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi; Siya Masuku, Grant Williams; Ox Nche, Fez Mbatha, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschagne, Vincent Tshituka.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jaden Hendrikse, Boeta Chamberlain, Francois Venter

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Assistant referees: Ben Breakspear and Dewi Phillips (WRU).

TMO: David Sutherland (SRU).