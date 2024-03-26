Advertisement
NFL free agency: Tre'Davious White signing with Rams and more news, updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL free agency is here! Stay updated with Yahoo Sports and learn everything you need to know right here.

Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency

What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective? Find out from Yahoo Sports' fantasy experts with their live reactions right here.

When did NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency started last Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year. Players and teams are now allowed to sign contracts.

Who are the top remaining free agents?

QB Ryan Tannehill
WR Tyler Boyd
TE Logan Thomas
DL Calais Campbell
DE Jadeveon Clowney
CB Xavien Howard
S Justin Simmons

Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.

Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

What is each team's cap/needs situation?

Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big money for L'Jarius Sneed

    Sneed is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans, with $55 million guaranteed

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Former All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White signing 1-year deal with Rams

  • Ryan Young

    L'Jarius Sneed is headed to the Titans

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: WR Michael Gallup meeting with Ravens

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings reportedly make a pair of signings

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Browns signing former Bears RB D'Onta Foreman

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vikings announce they've agreed to terms with Shaquill Griffin

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    THE TAYLOR HAM WORKED

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Jets signing WR Mike Williams per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Browns reportedly extending WR Jerry Jeudy for $41M guaranteed

    The Cleveland Browns are all in on Jerry Jeudy.

    Cleveland and the wide receiver have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million that includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: New Saints DE Chase Young sidelined until training camp

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bengals signing ex-Patriots OL Trent Brown

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: DT Sebastian Joseph-Day signing with Titans

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Details about OT Tyron Smith's Jets contract

  • Ryan Young

    We've got terms for Yosh Nijman's deal with the Panthers

  • Charles McDonald

    Yosh Nijman is not a bad Plan B if Ickey Ekwonu is gonna be on a tight leash under the new staff in Carolina

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Panthers adding more O-line help

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Lions to sign G Kevin Zeitler

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    QB Josh Dobbs signing with 49ers

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    RB Rico Dowdle re-signing with Cowboys

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ex-Viking RB lands with Raiders

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chase Young reportedly getting $13M guaranteed on 1-year deal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BREAKING: Chase Young signing with Saints, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Chargers signing former Panthers C Bradley Bozeman

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs make Hollywood Brown signing official

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch medically retiring, per report

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bills making Taron Johnson NFL's highest-paid nickel back

  • Frank Schwab

    NFL free agency: Good, bad and ugly

    Here's a sampling of our look at free agency thus far:

    Good: Bears, Lions, Packers

    Bad: Falcons, Titans

    Ugly: Cowboys, Vikings

    How has your team done? Find out here

    It was a good week for the NFC North. Well, most of it. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Top remaining free agents as Week 2 kicks off

    Here are the best names still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second week:

    QB Ryan Tannehill
    WR Mike Williams
    WR Tyler Boyd
    TE Logan Thomas
    OT Trent Brown
    G Kevin Zeitler
    DL Calais Campbell
    DE Chase Young
    DE Jadeveon Clowney
    CB Xavien Howard
    S Justin Simmons

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another big name in free agency making the rounds

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who will land Mike Williams?

    Several teams are interested in Williams, one of the biggest unclaimed free agents out there.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Other teams were interested in Fields

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    An active offseason continues for Patriots

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Russell Wilson will start for Steelers, per report

    That gets that question out of the way.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interesting Steelers QB room

    Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are about to be the only two QBs on the Steelers' roster. Will they compete for the starting job?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Bears didn't get much back in the deal ...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Justin Fields reportedly being traded to the Steelers

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Seahawks signing LB Jerome Baker

    Seattle needed linebacker help after losing both Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks to free agency.

  • Liz Roscher
  • Liz Roscher
  • Liz Roscher
  • Liz Roscher

    Here are the details of Derrick Henry's two-year contract with the Ravens.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Who's in the hunt for WR Mike Williams? Looks like Carolina, who recently traded for Diontae Johnson in an effort to get Bryce Young more wide receiver help.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Reports: Tyron Smith to join Jets

  • Jimmy Garoppolo joins Rams on 1-year deal

    Jimmy Garoppolo will enter the 2024 season as Matthew Stafford's back-up after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Tampa Bay reportedly agrees to terms with QB John Wolford

  • Callie Lawson-Freeman

    Cowboys release WR Michael Gallup, per report

    Gallup will reportedly be released as a post-June 1 designation, saving the Cowboys $9.5 million under the salary cap. If Gallup remained on the roster through Saturday, $4 million of his $8.5 million base salary would have been guaranteed.

    He was reportedly given permission to seek a trade but couldn't find a match.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills make Curtis Samuel signing official