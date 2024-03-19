Browns, WR Jerry Jeudy reportedly agree to 3-year extension worth up to $58M

Jerry Jeudy and the Browns have reportedly agreed to an extension. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are all in on Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland and the wide receiver have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million that includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move comes shortly after the Denver Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for fifth and sixth-round picks. It's understandable that the Browns didn't waste any time inking a deal with the 24-year-old, as they reportedly attempted to acquire him before last season's trade deadline.

