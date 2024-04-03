Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

Diggs has spent the past 4 seasons with the Bills.

Stefon Diggs was acquired by the Bills in 2020 in a deal that sent the draft pick that turned into Justin Jefferson to the Vikings. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in an exchange involving draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the deal, the Bills will get a 2025 second-round pick (via Minnesota) and the Texans will acquire the 30-year-old Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Since the Bills traded Diggs prior to June 1, they will take on a $31 million dead salary-cap charge next season. He is signed through the 2027 season.

A separation between Diggs and the Bills seemed inevitable.

After offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was replaced by Joe Brady in November, Diggs' production dropped. His targets and average receiving yards per game decreased and he recorded only one touchdown the rest of the regular season. That came after posting five games of at least 100-plus receiving yards prior to the coaching change.

Adding to the likelihood Diggs was moving on, he responded Tuesday night to an X user's question about whether he was "essential" to the success of Bills quarterback Josh Allen by replying, "You sure?"

Stefon Diggs last night: pic.twitter.com/R9Q4kEzj8b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

There was also Trevon Diggs, Stefon's brother and Dallas Cowboys cornerback, who had been publicly calling on Stefon to leave Buffalo.

Buffalo acquired Diggs in a trade with the Vikings in 2020 as part of a package that included a 2020 first-round pick that turned into Justin Jefferson.

Texans continue adding

The acquisition of Diggs continues a busy offseason for Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Along with Diggs, he has added defensive end Danielle Hunter, defensive tackle Denico Autry, cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, and running back Joe Mixon, among others.

Last season, the Texans improved their record by seven wins, finishing 10-7 and winning the AFC South under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

Now Stroud will have another weapon after solid seasons by wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.

Offseason of change for Bills

After four straight AFC East division titles, and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in three of those four postseasons, the Bills are shaking up the roster. Along with Diggs, here's who else moved on this offseason: wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, cornerback Tre'Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Leonard Floyd.

By losing Davis and trading Diggs, the Bills' wide receiver depth chart is led by Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins, along with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox at tight end.