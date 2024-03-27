NFL free agency: Josh Reynolds leaves Lions for Broncos and more news, updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL free agency is here!
Fantasy reaction to NFL free agency
What do all the moves mean from a fantasy perspective?
Who are the top remaining free agents?
QB Ryan Tannehill
WR Tyler Boyd
TE Logan Thomas
DL Calais Campbell
DE Jadeveon Clowney
CB Xavien Howard
S Justin Simmons
Check out Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top 25 NFL free agents here.
Check out Schwab's top five free agents at each position here.
What is the NFL salary cap this season?
The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023.
What is each team's cap/needs situation?
Check out our team-by-team NFL offseason primers, which hits on every franchise's cap situation and where they need to spend the money.
Report: WR Josh Reynolds signing with Broncos for deal worth up to $14M
Former Lions WR Josh Reynolds is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos, per source. pic.twitter.com/QVfhI0Www3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Big money for L'Jarius Sneed
Sneed is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans, with $55 million guaranteed
New #Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed has agreed to terms on a massive new contract now that his deal to Tennessee is done, getting a 4-year, $76.4M deal, sources say. It includes $55M guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. One of the highest-paid CBs. pic.twitter.com/DkMRU0yMoD
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Former All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White signing 1-year deal with Rams
Tre’Davious White is signing a one year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per @AdamSchefter.
The $8.5 million deal has a max value up to $10 million. pic.twitter.com/MYriypznEy
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 26, 2024
- Ryan Young
L'Jarius Sneed is headed to the Titans
The Chiefs are finalizing a deal to trade CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/3owdeWS08J
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: WR Michael Gallup meeting with Ravens
Cowboys free-agent WR Michael Gallup is scheduled to visit Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Vikings reportedly make a pair of signings
The #Vikings have signed edge Jihad Ward and agreed to terms with LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, per source. More defensive assistance.
— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 20, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Browns signing former Bears RB D'Onta Foreman
Former Bears RB D’Onta Foreman is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Vikings announce they've agreed to terms with Shaquill Griffin
SHAQ!
The #Vikings have agreed to terms with CB Shaquill Griffin.
📰: https://t.co/SohIfbRRba pic.twitter.com/qntjcFsuXi
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 19, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
THE TAYLOR HAM WORKED
got it https://t.co/KG0cBPuZNE pic.twitter.com/ZS4FEHC2sF
— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 19, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BREAKING: Jets signing WR Mike Williams per report
Sources: Former #Chargers WR Mike Williams is signing with the #Jets, another weapon for Aaron Rodgers. He’s on a visit there today. pic.twitter.com/0gmEKxfzrF
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Browns reportedly extending WR Jerry Jeudy for $41M guaranteed
The Cleveland Browns are all in on Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland and the wide receiver have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million that includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: New Saints DE Chase Young sidelined until training camp
New Saints DE Chase Young, who signed his one-year, $13 million deal with New Orleans today, is undergoing a neck procedure that is expected to sideline him into training camp, per sources. The expectation is that he will return in time for the season. Teams were aware of his… pic.twitter.com/I2saUzLFhp
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Bengals signing ex-Patriots OL Trent Brown
The #Bengals are adding a key piece on their O-Line, as #Patriots free agent OT Trent Brown plans to sign a 1-year with them, source said. He’s in Cincy on a visit today.
A new home protecting Joe Burrow for Brown. pic.twitter.com/TQLmdx9S35
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: DT Sebastian Joseph-Day signing with Titans
Following his visit yesterday, Sebastian Joseph-Day has agreed to terms with the Tennessee #Titans on a one year deal according to @ChaseYourLegend
— Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 19, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Details about OT Tyron Smith's Jets contract
Jets OT Tyron Smith's 1-year, $6.5 million deal.
• $6.5 million fully guaranteed.
• Up to $5.75 million in 1st play-time incentive.
• Up to $6.25 million in 2nd play-time incentive.
• $250K per playoff win ($1M max).
• $500K Pro Bowl incentive.
Max: $20 million.
More ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2LXcRWl6aa
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2024
- Ryan Young
We've got terms for Yosh Nijman's deal with the Panthers
Carolina is signing Yosh Nijman to a two-year, $8 million deal with $5M guaranteed and max value $15M, per source. https://t.co/Lm3UfJiAHv
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2024
- Charles McDonald
Yosh Nijman is not a bad Plan B if Ickey Ekwonu is gonna be on a tight leash under the new staff in Carolina
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Panthers adding more O-line help
The #Panthers have agree to terms with former #Packers OT Yosh Nijman, source said, some depth for the O-line
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Lions to sign G Kevin Zeitler
Former Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. Zeitler is flying to Detroit tonight to take a physical with the plan to sign Tuesday with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/7GdExwQhGv
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
QB Josh Dobbs signing with 49ers
Congrats @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
RB Rico Dowdle re-signing with Cowboys
RB Rico Dowdle is re-signing with the #cowboys https://t.co/wGVLCOZWzF
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ex-Viking RB lands with Raiders
The Raiders are signing former Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/seK2SPHB5X
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Chase Young reportedly getting $13M guaranteed on 1-year deal
Comp update: Free-agent DE Chase Young plans to sign a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sXqHvgTo2S
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BREAKING: Chase Young signing with Saints, per report
Source: The #Saints are expected to sign former #49ers pass-rusher Chase Young, a new weapon off the edge.
The 2020 No. 2 overall selection gets a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/mgNiwTbwrf
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Chargers signing former Panthers C Bradley Bozeman
Former #Panthers starting C Bradley Bozeman is signing a one-year deal with the #Chargers, source said. A veteran starter and leader who should make a huge impact in the new regime. pic.twitter.com/NZFGRa4ggZ
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Chiefs make Hollywood Brown signing official
Lights. Camera. Action.
We have officially signed Hollywood Brown‼️ @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/vSYWCsaiHY
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch medically retiring, per report
#Cowboys starting LB Leighton Vander Esch is medically retiring from football after a six-year career. With 557 tackles in 71 games, Vander Esch was a Pro Bowler before a neck injury ended his career.
Owner Jerry Jones said, “We’re proud that he wore the star on his helmet.” pic.twitter.com/q5t6lHn8cf
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Bills making Taron Johnson NFL's highest-paid nickel back
Bills are signing All-Pro DB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel back, per source. He’s tied to Buffalo through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/2EYes3LgGv
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
- Frank Schwab
NFL free agency: Good, bad and ugly
Here's a sampling of our look at free agency thus far:
Good: Bears, Lions, Packers
Bad: Falcons, Titans
Ugly: Cowboys, Vikings
How has your team done? Find out here
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Top remaining free agents as Week 2 kicks off
Here are the best names still on the market as NFL free agency enters its second week:
QB Ryan Tannehill
WR Mike Williams
WR Tyler Boyd
TE Logan Thomas
OT Trent Brown
G Kevin Zeitler
DL Calais Campbell
DE Chase Young
DE Jadeveon Clowney
CB Xavien Howard
S Justin Simmons
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Another big name in free agency making the rounds
Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say. White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/25GeAfRlxv
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Who will land Mike Williams?
Several teams are interested in Williams, one of the biggest unclaimed free agents out there.
Former Chargers’ WR Mike Williams is scheduled to visit this week with the Jets, Panthers and Steelers, per source. Jets up first with Williams arriving Monday night.
Also, with the Chargers having traded WR Keenan Allen, they also are interested in bringing back Williams.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Reunion: The #Chargers are expected to sign their former 2nd round pick and veteran LB Denzel Perryman to a 1-year deal, source said. Was in San Diego and LA from 2015-2020, now is back.
Quick photoshop 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/hXMWIv4nlN
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Other teams were interested in Fields
Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him. https://t.co/jE65yV0jzm
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
An active offseason continues for Patriots
The #Patriots are adding again, this time signing former #Vikings WR K.J. Osborn, per me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/jrs3dezclW
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Russell Wilson will start for Steelers, per report
That gets that question out of the way.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired Justin Fields from Chicago, source confirms. He’s joining the Steelers to be a backup and learn from Russell Wilson.
Wilson will start in Pittsburgh, Fields will back him up.
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 16, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interesting Steelers QB room
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are about to be the only two QBs on the Steelers' roster. Will they compete for the starting job?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Bears didn't get much back in the deal ...
Bears are trading Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, per sources. pic.twitter.com/E7JY7K60Wn
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Justin Fields reportedly being traded to the Steelers
BREAKING: The Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the Steelers, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/998hah19AM
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 16, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Former 49ers LB Oren Burks is signing a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $2.5M, per source.
Burks is a special teams standout who started 5 games in 2023 for SF.
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 16, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Seahawks signing LB Jerome Baker
Seattle needed linebacker help after losing both Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks to free agency.
Seahawks are signing former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year, $7 million contract. The deal was confirmed by Baker’s agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/q0GiAgYfE9
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Keenan Allen was on the phone with his agent Joby Branion Thursday when the Bears called in the process of working out a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen said there were two teams the Chargers would allow him to explore in a trade - the Jets and the Texans - but…
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 16, 2024
- Liz Roscher
The #Panthers recently restructured LB Shaq Thompson's contract, reducing his base pay this season to $3.1 million ($1.7M guaranteed) and clearing about $3M in cap space.
So amidst a roster overhaul in Carolina, Thompson -- the team's first-round pick in 2015 -- will be back.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024
- Liz Roscher
#49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk's new contract reduced his base pay in 2024 and 2025, effectively making it a new two-year, $9.1 million deal. He got $4M in new guarantees this season, and San Francisco cleared nearly $4M in 2024 cap space.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Here are the details of Derrick Henry's two-year contract with the Ravens.
Derrick Henry's two-year deal with the #Ravens:
2024
$7.79 million signing bonus
$1.21M salary (guaranteed)
2025
$1M March roster bonus
$6M salary
Up to $2M in incentives each year. So Henry gets at least $9M in 2024, then there's a decision next March.
Base: $16M
Max: $20M
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Who's in the hunt for WR Mike Williams? Looks like Carolina, who recently traded for Diontae Johnson in an effort to get Bryce Young more wide receiver help.
The #Panthers plan to host former Chargers WR Mike Williams for a visit next week, per league source.
Williams was released earlier this week. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3 last year.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 16, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Reports: Tyron Smith to join Jets
Free agent T Tyron Smith to me on the phone on why he picked the #Jets while trying to put his daughter to sleep:
“I would’ve love to have stayed home in Dallas, but as we all know it’s a business the way it works. I still feel like the #Jets have an opportunity to win it, and… pic.twitter.com/GtkKec2mJl
— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2024
Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/D8pBTqBrMi
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024
Jimmy Garoppolo joins Rams on 1-year deal
Jimmy Garoppolo will enter the 2024 season as Matthew Stafford's back-up after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal.
Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A. pic.twitter.com/44Xzeg7n4n
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Tampa Bay reportedly agrees to terms with QB John Wolford
Bucs have agreed to terms with John Wolford, per source. @FifthThird
— Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) March 15, 2024
- Callie Lawson-Freeman
Cowboys release WR Michael Gallup, per report
Gallup will reportedly be released as a post-June 1 designation, saving the Cowboys $9.5 million under the salary cap. If Gallup remained on the roster through Saturday, $4 million of his $8.5 million base salary would have been guaranteed.
He was reportedly given permission to seek a trade but couldn't find a match.
The Cowboys have also released wide receiver Michael Gallup with a post-June 1 designation, per sources. Saves the Cowboys $9.5 million in room this year, but will count $8.7 million in 2025.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2024