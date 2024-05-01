Champions League semifinal live updates: Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG highlights, analysis

Dortmund, as the home team and underdog, playing in front of its famed Yellow Wall, really needs to win. And it took a gigantic first step in the 36th minute. Niclas Füllkrug buried the game's first goal to put BVB ahead.
PSG, though, is still very much in this semifinal tie. It was favored — heavily in the two-leg matchup overall; and slightly on Wednesday, even away from home. It has the world's best player, Kylian Mbappé, and a golden opportunity to get back to the Champions League final just as its megastar era comes to an end.
Mbappé, of course, is widely reported to be leaving at the end of the season to join Real Madrid. A major factor in his impending departure is PSG's persistent failure in the Champions League. The Parisians have employed some combination of him, Neymar, Lionel Messi and a host of other stars since new Qatari owners began spending big in 2011, but they have only once reached a European final (in 2020, when they lost to Bayern Munich).
Entering this past winter, they had failed to progress past the Round of 16 in five of the last seven seasons. With Neymar and Messi gone, and Mbappé set to depart, their project seemed to be fizzling out.
But they dealt with Real Sociedad in the Round of 16. Last month, they roared back from a first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Mbappé's two goals in the second half of the second leg sealed their place in the semis.
Dortmund, though, has proved a tricky challenge through 45 minutes. U.S. viewers can watch on CBS, Paramount+, Univision or TUDN. And you can follow along with Yahoo Sports below.
And now a Dortmund chance!
Füllkrug misses this time.
Created, against the run of play, by an electric burst down the right from Jadon Sancho.
Still 1-0, with 30 minutes plus stoppage time to go in this first leg.
Mbappé with the near-equalizer. Ouch.
Another PSG chance
Marquinhos just hit the pass of the night. An exquisitely shaped cross — somehow, from the right center back position — that hopped onto the head of Fabién Ruiz.
Ruiz couldn't quite direct the header on goal. And to be fair to him, the height of the ball and the angle were awkward. But still, big chance.
Jadon Sancho completed more dribbles in his first half display against PSG in the Champions League than he did in his ENTIRE time at Manchester United 🤯
Kylian Mbappé rattles the right post. Ten seconds later, Achraf Hakimi strikes the inside of the left post.
Both shots caromed back across the face of goal, but stayed out.
Incredible. Dortmund's lead holds firm — by a matter of inches.
Second half underway
It'll be fascinating to see how much PSG chases this game. Do they play as if they're behind? Or would they be perfectly happy going back to Paris with a 1-0 deficit?
Mbappé not at his best
Admittedly, "his best" is an impossibly high standard, but that was subpar half from Kylian Mbappé.
Some credit goes to Dortmund. Defenders have crowded him out a few times.
But on the few occasions he's found space, he hasn't been sharp. One sequence, around the 33rd minute, stood out. He received the ball in a central position, in transition, with runners to both his left and right and a numerical advantage. He overhit his pass out to the left, and spoiled the break.
Halftime
Borussia Dortmund is ahead, 1-0, and ascendant.
Still a long way to go, and a one-goal loss tonight wouldn't be all that bad a result for PSG. But the Parisians need to recover, and make sure this doesn't get worse.
Quite a goal from Füllkrug
Füllkrug's technique here is incredible. Strikes straight through the ball with his weak foot. Keeps it low, skimming off the grass, flying inches off the ground past Donnarumma.
That, folks, is what soccer people call a "daisy cutter."
And this is precisely why Füllkrug has risen to prominence in German football.
🇩🇪⚽🔥 ¡Gooooooooool del Dortmund! 🇩🇪⚽🔥 ¡Gooooooooool del Dortmund!
Dortmund's first real chance of the game — a close-range, bad-angle shot from Niclas Füllkrug, saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma — is a pretty good representation of how they'll win this game, if they win it.
Won a duel at midfield. Julian Brandt, their creator, picked up a loose-ish ball. And almost immediately, even without overwhelming numbers getting forward, the break was on.
Dortmund on the front foot early
No real chances through 10 minutes, but Dortmund's press has been aggressive and effective.
Karim Adeyemi, an energizer bunny of a winger, has been lively down the left.
PSG looks relatively comfortable, though. Ousmane Dembélé gets the first shot of the game, from 25 yards out, and drags it well wide.
"You'll Never Walk Alone" just hits different in front of Dortmund's Yellow Wall 🟡⚫️
