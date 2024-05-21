LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics in Game 1 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the first time in a decade.

Tonight they kick off the series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics on the road. Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who will miss Game 1 with a calf strain.

Dustin Dopirak will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more.

What time is the Pacers game tonight?

8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86, 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals

Tuesday, May 21: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, May 23: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

Indiana Pacers news

