Linebackers go through contact and other takeaways from Florida football practice

Florida football held its 12th spring practice on Tuesday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Florida Gators are winding down spring drills in preparation for Saturday's Orange and Blue Game, which is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at The Swamp. UF is trying to establish consistency and roles that it can take into the offseason program and fall camp. Florida opens the season Aug. 31 at The Swamp against Miami.

"Overall, this week is about momentum, and we need to take advantage of each day here as we prep for the Orange and Blue game and try to finish this thing the right way," Florida football coach Billy Napier said.

UF returns 13 starters — including starting quarterback Graham Mertz and starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr — from a team that finished 5-7 last season.

WR Marcus Burke makes a leaping catch during Florida football spring drills on Tuesday #Gators pic.twitter.com/CamJlc6Qfn — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) April 9, 2024

"I feel like the team is gonna kind of lean on me more and I’m gonna be more responsible to kind of uplift the team and be more in leadership for the team," Johnson said. "I kind of feel like me and Graham have been talking about it a lot and I’m ready for it.”

Here are three takeaways from the 10-minute open portion of Tuesday's spring practice:

Florida football LBs continue to take on contact

UF's linebackers continued to take on contact in tackling drills with Grayson "Pup" Howard and Mannie Nunnery leading the way. Linebackers Shemar James and Derek Wingo did simulated tackles in non-contact jerseys and both moved well,

Florida football WR Andy Jean, RB Cam Carroll remain banged up

Running back Cam Carroll (recovering from torn ACL) remained working out on the side in a non-contact jersey, while wide receiver Andy Jean also is still out wearing a contact jersey as well. Jean was seen at the end of the open period doing sprints, but his status for the Orange and Blue game remains in doubt. Wide receiver JaQuavion Fraziars was in a non-contact jersey but went through drills.

Former Florida football great on the sidelines

Former Floria football standout wide receiver Chris Doering was on the sidelines watching practice. Doering, now an SEC Network college football analyst, will call the game for SEC Network Plus.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Takeaways from Florida football spring practice