Florida football DL Cam Jackson slimming down to try to make impact for UF in 2024

Florida football defensive tackle Cam Jackson was an effective run stuffer inside for the Gators in 2023 with 32 tackles and half of a tackle for loss in 11 games.

The 6-foot-6 Jackson also used this wingspan to his advantage with two pass breakups last season for the Florida Gators. But after a season with no sacks, Jackson decided he needed to change his body to improve his quickness off the snap.

Last season, Jackson played at 360 pounds. After reporting at 374 pounds before the start of spring drills, Jackson said he's down to 355 pounds thanks to the guidance of new strength coach Tyler Miles and new assistant strength coach/director of nutrition Jake Sankal.

"By the spring game, I’m trying to be like 345,” Jackson said.

Jackson said ideally, he'd like to play at 330-335 pounds next season.

"I feel like that’ll be good for me," Jackson said. "Coach (Billy) Napier, he (would say) 340 probably, but I’m challenging myself to get down to 335-330, so I can have a great season.”

How is Florida football defensive lineman Cam Jackson losing the weight?

Jackson said he's taken a more disciplined approach to his diet.

"Eating what I want to eat, I had to change that a lot," Jackson said. "I started drinking a whole lot of water and really just doing extra. Like not eating out, late night."

Fast food, Jackson said, was replaced with grilled food.

"I’m feeling much better," Jackson said. "I’m playing much better. It feels good just because with the nutrition, we’ve got a plan with me just following that and following their steps."

Jackson and Desmond Watson, who played at 435 pounds last season, provided mass inside for UF. Watson, who finished with a tackle for loss and a sack last season, was listed at 464 pounds before the start of spring drills.

"We have a great support staff here, nutrition, strength and conditioning," Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said. "We all communicate. We have a plan for those guys and they have been meeting the expectations. We have a set goal for them every week that they have to follow or there is discipline for those guys."

Why Florida football DL Cam Jackson came back for a fifth season

A transfer from Memphis, Jackson could have left UF last season as a fourth-year senior. He had invitations to play in the Senior Bowl and East West Shine Bowl.

Instead, Jackson opted to take advantage of his COVID year and play one more season at UF. Jackson said UF finishing 5-7 and losing five in a row to close the 2023 season factored into his decision.

"It was a bad taste in all of our mouths," Jackson said. "So, me coming back, I feel like there’s really improvement for all of us. I could have left and went on to the Reese’s Senior Bowl or East West Shrine Bowl but me coming back to play with all of them guys, we feel like we have unfinished business to take care of.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football DL Cam Jackson slimming down for 2024