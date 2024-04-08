How a Florida football walk on inspired teammates during recent spring scrimmage

When Florida football walk-on defensive lineman Tyreik Norwood intercepted a pass during UF's first spring scrimmage nine days ago, it brought rousing cheers from players and coaches.

Teammates and coaches knew the sacrifice and struggle Norwood made to rejoin the Florida Gators this spring.

A sixth-year player and transfer from Kentucky Wesleyan, Norwood joined UF as a walk-on in 2022 but tore his ACL in the third quarter of last year's Orange and Blue Game.

It was inspiring enough for Florida coach Billy Napier to mention during his post-scrimmage recap with reporters.

"This guy is construction management, right? He's in grad school," Napier said. "OK he just tore his ACL. I mean, most people will say, 'Hey, my football career is over, right?' But this guy went through the rehab process, returned to play. He's out there as a sixth-year player that's a graduate student in construction management and picks off a pass, and the players went crazy."

Norwood said it wasn't the first time that Napier has shown his appreciation for one of his walk-ons.

"He always does that," Napier said. "Even during practice, he always calls out third-stringers, fourth-stringers who would do something good. He's always reassuring us and telling us to keep working."

Tyreik Norwood's journey to Florida football

A Winchester, Tenn., native, Norwood attended Franklin County High School before playing four seasons at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan, recording 6.5 sacks. In the summer of 2022, Norwood visited his girlfriend, who attends law school at UF.

"I didn't feel I was completely done with football," Norwood said. "I still felt like I had something in me. I wanted to come to Florida in general because I was in construction management because Florida has one of the top construction management programs in the nation."

Norwood then visited UF's football facilities. Without an appointment, he spotted former UF secondary coach Corey Raymond.

"I was joking with him like, 'Hey, y'all need a walk-on D end?,'" Norwood said. "And he was like, 'Yeah! You look huge and have great size, let's talk to you.'"

In a walk-on tryout that included 35-40 players, Norwood was one of two players to make the cut. He started practicing the week before UF's second game of the 2022 season at The Swamp against Kentucky.

Though Norwood didn't see the field in 2022, he said the experience of being a walk on was invaluable. Norwood took part in the GatorMade trip to New York City last year to learn career advice that he hopes will help spur his foray into construction management.

"I’ve always felt like a part of the team," Norwood said. "I’ve always felt like a scholarship player just because that’s the way I get treated. I get treated like a scholarship player."

Tyreik Norwood's goal is to see field for Florida football

Norwood said like most walk ons, his goal is to see the field for Florida this season. He pointed to former walk on receivers Kahleil Jackson and Taylor Spierto as inspirations. Both worked their way up from walk ons to earn scholarships for the Gators. Jackson is a starting wide receiver.

Napier has made extending the walk on program a priority at Florida since he arrived in 2022, to increase roster size and depth of the scout team. Some contribute on special teams and Norwood is hoping to work his way onto punt and kick coverage units.

“That would be an amazing feeling," Norwood said. "Even, like, just last year during the Orange & Blue Game, just stepping on the field, even in that game — we had, what, maybe 50,000 people at that game — so even for that game was a special moment."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football walk on Tyreik Norwood inspires teammates with big play