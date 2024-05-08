Legendary England keeper Peter Shilton appointed CBE

Peter Shilton, 74, with his CBE in the grounds of Windsor Castle [PA Media]

Ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has been appointed CBE, awarded for services to football and the prevention of gambling harm.

Shilton, who lives near Colchester, attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle hosted by the Prince of Wales.

The 74-year-old - England's most-capped player, with 125 - was a gambling addict for 45 years until his wife helped him quit eight years ago.

"Prince William was quite interested in this [gambling addiction] because it's like a silent illness and it's on the increase," he said.

His CBE is for services to football and the prevention of gambling harm [PA]

The former goalkeeper also reassured Prince William that the England men's team can win Euro 2024.

"I think we can win it. I really do. I think we've got the players," Shilton said.

"You just need that little bit of luck at the right times, a bad refereeing decision or something like that.

"I mentioned this to Prince William, who is obviously a massive football fan."

Shilton had already become an MBE and then an OBE. His England career took him to the World Cup finals of 1982, 1986 and 1990.

His club career included playing for his hometown team Leicester City before moves to Stoke City, Nottingham Forest (where he won a league title and two European Cups), Southampton, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle.

The footballer said Jude Bellingham "is a real plus" for England and Phil Foden has "suddenly really matured", while "Harry Kane is at his peak, he is a fantastic player".

Shilton says his wife, Steph Shilton, (right) helped him beat his gambling addiction [PA ]

Shilton's wife, Steph Shilton, is an addiction counsellor and the couple campaign on the issue together.

She attended the ceremony with her husband and their family.

"There are so many gambling companies now and so much advertising that people will get drawn to it," Shilton said.

"It doesn't just affect the person who's addicted, it also affects the people around that person."

England's most capped player reckons the England men's team have "got a good formula" to win Euro 2024 [Getty Images]

