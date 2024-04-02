Lawrence native, South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo commits to Kansas basketball

LAWRENCE — It didn’t take long for Kansas basketball to add a second commitment from the transfer portal.

Zeke Mayo, a Lawrence native, announced in a post on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — that he’d be joining the Jayhawks. That news Tuesday follows the announcement of Florida transfer Riley Kugel on Sunday. And it gives KU two highly sought-after prospects to add to what could be a Big 12 Conference-contending roster next season.

“A homecoming like no other,” Mayo said in part, in his social media post. “Lawrence, KS, let’s rock.”

Mayo is a 6-foot-4 and 185-pound guard who recently wrapped up his junior season at South Dakota State. He’s a multiple-time, All-Summit League honoree who’ll give Kansas another experienced and talented guard as it looks for more Big 12 and national success. While he was at South Dakota State, he started 87 of his 102 appearances and averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

While Mayo was at South Dakota State, he helped his team reach multiple NCAA tournaments. His teams, in those three years there, won two conference regular season championships and two conference tournament championships. He’s not just a talented mid-major prospect making a jump to a high-major program, but a winner who can easily adapt to the winning culture that’s already in place at KU.

Then with South Dakota State, Zeke Mayo (2) passes the ball to a teammate during the first half of a game on March 21, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

