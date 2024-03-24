How Kansas basketball’s roster looks next season after transfer portal, recruiting

LAWRENCE — With the end of Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season Saturday came a flurry of speculation of what the Jayhawks’ roster would look like next season.

Will both Hunter Dickinson and Johnny Furphy return, instead of turning pro? Will anyone transfer away? At this point, in the immediate aftermath of Kansas’ round of 32 NCAA tournament loss in the Midwest region against Gonzaga in Salt Lake City, Utah, there are more questions than answers.

But in the weeks and months ahead, there will be clarity about what coach Bill Self and his staff will have at their disposal for the 2024-25 season. Decisions will be finalized, and recruiting will continue as the Jayhawks attempt to build a Big 12 Conference contender. As it all plays out, here’s what we know so far:

RELATED: Kansas basketball: What went wrong to tank a promising Jayhawks season?

RELATED: Gonzaga routs Kansas basketball as Jayhawks’ season ends with NCAA tournament loss

Which Kansas players are out of eligibility?

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr., forward Parker Braun and guard Nicolas Timberlake all saw their college careers end this season. McCullar spent two years with the program after transferring in from Texas Tech. Braun, a transfer from Santa Clara, and Timberlake, a transfer from Towson, each spent one at Kansas.

Who are the potential scholarship returnees next season?

Currently, no one has announced that they are transferring, turning pro or leaving the program for any other reason. If that doesn't change, that means seven scholarship players would return next season for Kansas.

Hunter Dickinson, a center who’s coming off of his senior season.

Dajuan Harris Jr., a guard who’s coming off of his redshirt senior season.

Johnny Furphy, a guard who’s coming off of his freshman season.

Jamari McDowell, a guard who’s coming off of his freshman season.

Elmarko Jackson, a guard who’s coming off of his freshman season.

KJ Adams Jr., a forward who’s coming off of his junior season.

Zach Clemence, a forward who redshirted as a junior this past season.

Are there any freshmen Kansas is bringing in?

Kansas currently has three freshmen signed to its 2024 recruiting class. There’s a forward, Flory Bidunga. There are a couple of guards, Rakease Passmore and Labaron Philon.

How many players can Kansas still bring in?

Kansas is still in the period of time in which it is dealing with the scholarship reduction that came from the NCAA infractions case that concerned the program and was resolved this past fall. So, for now the Jayhawks’ working scholarship number for next season appears to be 12. Considering no one has announced they are transferring just yet, or leaving the program for any reason, that would give KU two spots to work with.

RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. Gonzaga recap: Jayhawks lose NCAA tournament game against Bulldogs

RELATED: Kansas basketball hits clutch shots to top Samford in NCAA tournament in March Madness

RELATED: Samford basketball coach, players react to Kevin McCullar Jr. not playing for Kansas

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Who's going to be on Kansas basketball's roster next season?