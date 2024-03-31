Kansas basketball makes Final 4 of South Dakota State transfer guard Zeke Mayo

LAWRENCE — The college basketball season isn’t over yet, and transfer portal is already garnering a lot of attention.

Many players have announced they intend to transfer. Some have even revealed where they intend to play next season. And on Sunday, the Kansas Jayhawks earned a commitment from Florida transfer Riley Kugel.

But Kugel isn't the only player who's shown interest in Kansas. Another is Zeke Mayo, a junior guard this past season who’d be departing South Dakota State. Mayo is also someone has the potential to be a valuable addition for Kansas next season.

Here’s more on Mayo, who said in a post on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — that he was considering KU, Creighton, Oklahoma and Texas.

Zeke Mayo would bring Kansas another talented guard

Mayo is a Lawrence, Kansas native, which makes the 6-foot-4 and 185-pound talent ever the more likely to garner interest from those locally. He went to South Dakota State, and while there has earned All-Summit League recognition multiple times. Over the course of his career there, which includes 87 starts in 102 appearances, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Mayo would, of course, have to be able to handle the transition to facing more high-profile competition night after night. But something that shouldn’t be overlooked is the fact he’d be coming from a South Dakota State program that’s enjoyed a lot of success in the Summit League in recent years. During his career, the team has won both the conference regular season and tournament titles twice, and reached a pair of NCAA tournaments.

South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo (2) drives to the basket during the second half of a game March 21, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

