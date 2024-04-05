Lane Kiffin changes Ole Miss spring football game format for Grove Bowl. What's new, including the name

Ole Miss football's spring game won't be called the Grove Bowl this year. Instead, it will be the Grove Bowl Games as the Rebels take a different approach to the exhibition's format.

Ole Miss will have players take part in 7-on-7 action along with a variety of skills competitions. The event will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 13 (3 p.m., SEC Network+).

Coach Lane Kiffin's team will be divided into offense against defense. Points will be used in the skills tests along with the scoring from the 7-on-7 game. More details on the format will be released, according to a news release from the team.

The competition concludes the spring season for the Rebels and comes amid a busy weekend in Oxford.

Ole Miss baseball will be hosting rival Mississippi State for a three-game series, with Saturday's game taking place at 7:30 p.m. to not conflict with the Grove Bowl Games.

