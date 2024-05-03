Lancaster to step down as Aberdeen head coach

Aberdeen head coach Clint Lancaster has confirmed he will leave his post at the end of the season to focus on opportunities closer to his family in England.

Lancaster arrived at Pittodrie last summer and became the club's first ever full-time women's manager.

The former Watford Women boss has taken the Dons' to seventh place in the SWPL, with four games to go, as he prepares to step down.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career as I leave a fantastic football club with equally fantastic people," he said.

"I have had nothing but support through my time here and I firmly believe the club is heading in the right direction."

In six matches since the league split, Aberdeen have won four, lost one and drew with Montrose on Tuesday.

Director of football, Steven Gunn, added: "There is no doubt Clint has made a positive impact, helping to drive standards and opportunities within the women’s game in the North-east.

"Whilst we are sorry to see him leave, we are understanding of his personal circumstances and he moves on with our best wishes and with the squad in a positive place.

"The search for his replacement is under way and we are pleased that he will remain with the club for the next couple of months to allow us time to identify his successor."