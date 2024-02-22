'I know what it takes to win': Why linebacker Brenden Anes chose Wisconsin and what he brings to the Badgers.

Linebacker Brenden Anes committed to Wisconsin in January for the 2025 class.

MADISON – Before Brenden Anes was on the Wisconsin Badgers’ radar, they were on his.

During his sophomore season, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker from Page High School in Franklin, Tennessee, was talking to his dad about college programs that would be fits and schools known for producing linebackers. Wisconsin, which gave the NFL T.J. Watt, among others, came up in the conversation.

A few months later the Badgers began strongly pursuing Anes. He visited in October, was offered a scholarship in November and committed to the program last month, bypassing offers from the likes of Tennessee and Vanderbilt to join UW.

Consider it a return to his roots for someone who spent his early years in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before his family moved to Tennessee, then Colorado and then back to Tennessee.

“I always knew the Big Ten is a great fit for me,” Anes said. “I grew up watching the Big Ten, so I always knew I wanted to play in the Big Ten, and all of my family is still in Michigan, so I’m going to be even closer to them now. It’s going to be nice.”

Anes is the seventh member of UW’s 2025 class that also includes in-state products Cooper Catalano, a linebacker from Germantown, and Michael Roeske, an offensive lineman from Wautoma, as well as quarterback Landyn Locke from Texas, defensive back Remington Moss from Virginia and Ohio defensive backs Cody Haddad and Jaimier Scott.

Here are three things to know about Anes.

Most schools wanted Anes to play inside linebacker. UW recruited him to play outside

Anes is a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports. He announced on X offers from Tennessee and Vanderbilt plus nine other schools before committing to Wisconsin. An offer from Georgia Tech came after he announced his commitment to UW.

Here is what he said when asked to describe his strengths: "I’m very athletic. I play fast, physical, strong. I play really well in space. I can move well. I’m good off the edge."

Why UW? The school’s history of producing linebackers played a role. Another factor was the energy he felt during a walk-through the day before the Iowa game in October. He left his Junior Day visit in January ready to commitment.

“I just knew,” he said. “I waited about a week to keep thinking this over and I still felt the same way. When you go on a visit, you’re super-high on it and you want to commit right away, so I let it simmer down a little bit and I was still super excited about it a week later and I pulled the plug.”

Another key was the prospect of playing outside linebacker. He said the other schools that showed him strong interest wanted him to play inside.

Though Anes feels he could play on the inside, he said he is most comfortable on the outside. Wisconsin not only wants him to play outside linebacker, but outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell used clips of starter Darryl Peterson to show Anes the similarities between the responsibilities of the position at UW and his high school team.

“He would show me his film from a game they had this season, like a play, and they he would show me a clip from my film and it would pretty much be the same thing,” Anes said.

Anes helped his high school team reach the state finals twice

Anes played his freshman season in Valor Christian just outside of Denver. His family moved back to Tennessee before his sophomore year.

During the past two seasons he has helped Page go 25-5 and reach the Class 5A state finals twice. He finished last season with 99 tackles (63 solo), eight sacks, three interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles. The state coaches association made him the region’s co-defensive player of the year.

The track records of success of Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell were also key to his decision.

“They have a track record of winning … I’d be joining a winning culture,” Anes said. “I already have the winning mindset and I know what it takes to win and they know what it takes to win, so that goes hand in hand and fits really well with who I am.”

Nolensville wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald (1) tries to get past Page's Brendan Anes (22) during the first half of a TSSAA Class 5A State quarterfinal game at Nolensville High School Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Nolensville, Tenn.

Anes plans to get a jump-start on college career

If all goes as planned Anes will be on campus at this time next year.

He plans to graduate a semester early in order to enroll at Wisconsin next January. He is already at work gaining the necessary credit by taking three online courses in addition to his seven classes during the school day. More online coursework is on tap for the summer.

Anes also speaks weekly with Mitchell and is in regular contact with Max Stienecker, UW’s director of player personnel, and is further ingraining himself into the program.

“I’m actually going to get some of the drills they do for their outside linebackers and I’m going to start practicing those on my own before I get on campus so I’m already prepared when I get there,” he said. “But definitely (the conversations are) a little bit more specific now even though he was already very specific when he was recruiting me and how I would fit into their system.”

