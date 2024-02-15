'He’s about 175, 180, but he hits like he’s 220': A closer look at Wisconsin football recruit Cody Haddad

Cody Haddad of St. Ignatius (white jersey) attracted the interest of Power Five schools after his return from an arm injury last season.

MADISON – When Cody Haddad finally got on the field last season, it was like he never missed any time.

The 6-foot, 170-pound safety from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland broke his left forearm during a preseason scrimmage and missed the first eight games of the season. When he returned in mid-October, he provided an immediate boost with two interceptions, a pass breakup in the end zone and a 70-yard catch and run that went for a touchdown in a 21-14 loss to Cincinnati St. Xavier.

The game set the tone for a short but impressive 2023 season for Haddad that ended with a heartbreaking loss in the second round of the playoffs.

“He was averaging close to a touchdown and a pick a game…,” St. Ignatius coach Ryan Franzinger said. “He provided such a great spark for us. He’s just a bullet on defense. He’s like shot out of a gun. He goes in and he does not decelerate. He accelerates through the tackle. He’s about 175, 180, but he hits like he’s 220.”

That four-week stretch built on a strong sophomore season and was enough for a handful of Power Five offers to come his way in the two weeks that followed the season. Kansas, Purdue, Wisconsin and Nebraska offered within the span of a week.

“To miss junior year is tough and I think his performance really boosted his recruitment,” Franzinger said. “If guys wouldn’t have had some of those games to see him in, they wouldn’t have been able to see the progress of Cody.”

Last month he committed to Wisconsin. Today he is one of seven known recruits to the team’s 2025 class.

Coincidently, Franzinger is very familiar with Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. An Ohio State player from 2002-06, Franzinger was part of the scout team run by Tressel and was part of the punt team when Fickell was the special teams coach.

“They’re guys that I just have a ton of respect for,” Franzinger said. “It was kind of cool for me as a coach to have a player commit to guys who were my coaches. I was excited to hear Cody had a real interest in Wisconsin. I just said, 'Great.'"

Haddad joins a 2025 class that includes in-state products Cooper Catalano, a linebacker from Germantown, and Michael Roeske, an offensive lineman from Wautoma, as well as quarterback Landyn Locke from Texas, defensive back Remington Moss from Virginia, defensive back Jaimier Scott from Ohio and linebacker Brenden Anes from Tennessee.

Here are four things to know about Haddad.

Cody Haddad is a consensus three-star recruit

Haddad received a three-star rating by Rivals, 247sports and ESPN. Rivals lists him as the No. 15 recruit for 2025 in the state of Ohio.

He has announced 21 Division I offers on X (formerly Twitter). Six have come since he announced his intention to play for Wisconsin: Iowa, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Indiana and Michigan State.

“I know they love his aggressiveness,” Franzinger said. “They love his nose for the football, the speed at which he plays. Those are the things they really like.

“They’re not in a position now to critique him. Me as his coach, I’d like to see about 10 more pounds on him. He’s a lean, fit young man. This is his first year not playing basketball, so he’s doing football, indoor track and then outdoor track.”

Junior season: Wisconsin recruit Cody Haddad highlights

Cody Haddad can impact each phase of the game

It says a lot about Haddad’s potential that he played both ways as a sophomore at St. Ignatius, one of the top programs in Ohio. He also played receiver and was a return man and was an electric player with the ball in his hands.

His usage was limited in his return from injury last season, but it sounds like he’ll be around the ball a lot next season.

“Now there are going to be a lot of arguments this season,” Franzinger said. “How much can we get Cody. How many times can he get the ball. Does he need a rest on defense? Is he going to return kicks? Those are things we have to monitor because we play a heck of a schedule. It’s talented, strong programs every week, so we have to be wise about that.”

Cody Haddad’s grandfather played for the Green Bay Packers

Haddad’s father, Drew, was a St. Ignatius standout in the mid-1990s who went on to play in the NFL with Indianapolis and Buffalo in 2004 and ’06, respectively.

Franzinger said Haddad’s grandfather is Ed O’Neil, ia former Penn State standout linebacker who played with Detroit (1974-79) and in 1980 started 11 of the 12 games he played with the Green Bay Packers. After retiring, he had a long career as an assistant coach/defensive coordinator in college and the Canadian Football League.

Three of his uncles played at the Division I level: Keith O’Neil played at Northern Arizona before a four-year NFL career with Dallas (2003-04) and Indianapolis (2005-06) that culminated with a Super Bowl win. Jeff Haddad was a running back at Purdue from 1995-98, and Kevin O’Neil played linebacker at Syracuse from 1996-98.

“There is just a ton of football in the family,” Franzinger said. “And really good people, too.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A closer look at Wisconsin football recruit Cody Haddad