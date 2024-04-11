What to know about the new Sleepy Hollow before year-round tubing opens Memorial Day weekend

Don't feel like waiting until it's freezing outside to enjoy winter sports?

Starting Memorial Day weekend, Des Moines residents will get to sled almost year-round at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park's new record-setting tubing hill. Eventually, snowboarding and skiing will be added, too.

Measured at roughly 600 feet, it will be the largest all-weather tubing hill in the world, according to Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold.

The 76-acre Sleepy Hollow park, 4051 Dean Ave. in Des Moines, has been a central Iowa favorite for tubing and sledding in the winter and for Renaissance fairs, festivals, comedy shows and concerts in the summer. The county's conservation board purchased it from longtime owners Rick and Mary Flatt in the fall of 2021 for about $3.5 million.

Leopold says the county wants to keep the traditions of Sleepy Hollow alive but bring in some modern twists. The synthetic snow hill will fill wintertime recreation gaps, but also help keep options available during winters that keep getting "shorter and shorter," he said.

Once open, Leopold anticipates the park could have a couple hundred thousand visitors annually.

Here's what you need to know about Sleepy Hollow before it opens:

When does the Sleepy Hollow tubing hill open?

The tubing hill is set to open the weekend of May 25-27, 2024, according to Leopold.

The view from the top of a nearly 600-foot synthetic ski hill sits under construction by the Polk County Conservation Board Tuesday, April 8, 2024, at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Park in Des Moines. The park is slated for a May 25th opening.

What changes are coming to Sleepy Hollow?

The existing tubing slope was resurfaced with Snowflex, a synthetic turf that feels like a squishy, sleek wrestling mat, Leopold said. It has about 650 spigots that shoot water onto the mat, which is purified and recycled from a park pond filled with water pumped in from Fourmile Creek.

"That's what gives it the go," Leopold said. "So you might get 30 miles per hour going down this thing. It's going to be awesome."

A conveyor belt will get users up the hill and staff at the top will assist people into tubes. There's also a "de-escalation area" at the bottom of the hill to slow people down, Leopold said. Conservation officials also added new lighting and a sound system.

The first phase, estimated at $2.5 million, was paid for with the voter-approved Polk County Water & Land Legacy Bond, which funds water quality projects, parks and trails.

Will the Snowflex hill actually run all year?

The short answer: Eventually it will run for most of the year.

In 2024, the hill will be open from Memorial Day weekend to roughly Labor Day weekend, according to Jessica Lown, county conservation community outreach supervisor. It will not be open for the winter season until conservation officials can purchase a new snow-making system to replace its current aging system.

Generally, during the warm weather months, the turf's water misting system will allow people to tube, ski and snowboard on the hill. The water misting system has to be turned off during the cold winter months to keep freezing pipes from bursting, and park employees will push snow over the top of the turf with the help of a snow-making system to give users an authentic experience, officials said.

Eventually, county officials say the Snowflex will allow skiing, snowboarding and tubing for about 10 months out of the year. The off-seasons will allow park employees to prepare the turf for summer and winter use, as well as for routine maintenance.

The nearly 600-foot synthetic ski hill sits under construction by the Polk County Conservation Board Tuesday, April 8, 2024, at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Park in Des Moines. The park is slated for a May 25th opening.

What are the hours in 2024?

The hours from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend are:

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays

Noon to 9 p.m. Sundays

How will the tubing, skiing schedules work?

Initially, park officials only will allow tubing on the hill to get a sense of the flow of traffic and the volume of customers, Lown said. They also will gauge customers' appetite for snowboarding and skiing to determine when and how often those sports will be allowed.

Lown said it's still unknown how long it will take for skiing and tubing to be added.

How much does it cost?

Exact fees for admission haven't been set up yet, Lown said.

Generally, Lown says there will likely be a base fee to allow customers two-hour access to the lift with two complementary tubes, which will be available on-site. Other safety equipment, like helmets, will be available for an additional fee.

The county conservation board is set to vote and approve fees at its May 8 meeting.

Brad Wallace and Shawn Warren of the Polk County Conservation maintenance team work on installing a ski lift system for the park's new synthetic ski Tuesday, April 8, 2024, at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Park in Des Moines.

Will Sleepy Hollow still host events like the Renaissance Faire?

Rick and Mary Flatt will continue to host annual events at Sleepy Hollow such as the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow and the Sleepy Hollow Haunted Scream Park through a contract with the conservation board.

Camping at Sleepy Hollow for the Iowa State Fair also is available through the county.

What's next for Sleepy Hollow?

Lots more is on the horizon for the park, Leopold says. The county is working on a feasibility study this year to gather feedback on adding a smaller Snowflex bunny hill, revamping its two remaining snow hills and building a lodge that could include a brew pub, a deck, a ski shop and lockers. Officials also would like to replace an aging snow-making system.

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing could eventually be added to the park.

Construction on those plans could start as soon as 2026, Leopold said.

